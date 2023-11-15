Best Black Friday technology deals so far

Black Friday sales are already kicking off ahead of its official 24 November start date, with loads of technology deals expected. Despite its overseas origins, the retail event has quickly exploded in popularity here to become a bargain hunter’s dream.

Last year’s sales saw huge discounts on devices from many of the biggest brands, including phones, computers, and home entertainment. If you could name it, it was likely on sale. As 2023’s Black Friday sales arrive, we’ll update this article with the best technology deals as we find them.

Some of these deals are active now, while others will go live soon, nearer to the official sale date. Check back regularly so you don’t miss out on a big discount announcement.

Best Black Friday technology deals

Black Friday deals on phones, tablets and mobile accessories

Belong supercharges its affordable mobile plans with more data

Belong, the budget-friendly telco owned by Telstra, has a Black Friday bonus for data-hungry users. If you sign up for an eligible monthly plan from now until 18 January 2024, you’ll get an extra 20GB per month for 12 months at no extra cost. $35 for 60GB is pretty nice if you regularly chew through your data allowance.

Regularly among the cheapest SIM plans, Belong doesn’t lock you into a contract, and includes unlimited talk and text from the outset. They’re also offering a bunch of deals through a pop-up store at the Highpoint shopping centre in Melbourne, including discounted NBN plans and half-price SIMs.

$200 off iPhone 15 with an Amaysim SIM plan

Discounts on Apple devices are rare so soon after launching, and this is a decent little saving on the reliable iPhone 15 via Amaysim, a carrier operating on the Optus network. Down to $1,299, the catch is that the deal requires you to purchase a corresponding SIM. Despite this, you can always opt for the cheapest $30 plan and swap back to your original plan, still saving $170 in the process.

There’s also plenty of savings on other iPhones, too, in addition to discounted SIM plans.

iPhone 11: $479 (was $679)

iPhone 13: $1,029 (was $1,229)

iPhone 14 (base model): $1,199 (was $1,399)

iPhone 15 (base model): $1,299 (was $1,499)

Optus X-Lite: $29 (was $59)

Optus X-Sight 2: $49 (was $99)

Samsung A13 4G: $150 (was $329)

28-day plans

$10 for Unlimited 15GB Save $8 and get bonus 5GB on the first renewal

$12 for Unlimited 60GB Save $18 and get bonus 28GB on the first renewal

$15 for Unlimited 100GB Save $25 and get bonus 20 GB on the first renewal

$24 for Unlimited 120GB Save $26 on the first renewal



365-day plans

$130 for Unlimited 150GB Save $40 on the first renewal

$170 for Unlimited 200GB Save $50 on the first renewal



Amaysim’s Black Friday sales are live now until 10 December 2023 on its website.

Black Friday deals on outdoor and power technology

Save up to $1,399 on Bluetti portable power stations

A reliable portable power station brand, Bluetti is one of many brands with early Black Friday sales. This includes sizable discounts on devices like the AC180 power station and B80 expansion battery. Big deals are also available on bundles that come with a bonus solar panel to recharge from anywhere. Some of the highlights are below, with the full on-sale range listed on the Bluetti website.

Bluetti AC300 + B300 bundle $4,998 (was $6,397) Includes a bonus PV350 solar panel valued at $1,299

Bluetti EP500Pro $6,299 (was $7,698) Includes a bonus PV350 solar panel valued at $1,299

Bluetti AC200P $1,999 (was $2,799)

Bluetti AC180 + B80 bundle $2,598 (was $2,898)

Take up to 38% off EcoFlow portable power stations

On sale now until 3 December 2023, save $800 on the 3.6kWh-capacity DELTA Pro portable power station. There are also hundreds of dollars off many other devices for an outdoor trip glow-up, like camping fridges and air conditioners. We’ve got the full rundown, with some highlights below:

EcoFlow DELTA Pro portable power station $5,799 (was $6,599)

EcoFlow Dual Fuel Smart Generator $1,999 (was $2,399)

EcoFlow RIVER Pro portable power station $899 (was $1,199)

EcoFlow WAVE 2 portable air conditioner $1,799 (was $1,999)

EcoFlow GLACIER 3-in-1 portable fridge, freezer, and ice maker $1,399 (was $1,499)

Black Friday deals on smart home and security technology

Save more than 30% on Arlo security camera and video doorbell range

Known for its smart home security devices, Arlo has up to $60 off some of its most popular products. We’ve reviewed many of the discounted items, too, including the Arlo Pro 5 2K, the Essential Wireless Video Doorbell, the Arlo Go 2, and the Arlo Ultra 2 devices.

Arlo Essential Indoor Wired Security Camera $99 (was $159)

Arlo Ultra 2 Wireless Security Camera $319 (was $379)

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell $169 (was $229)

Arlo Go 2 4G/Wi-Fi Security Camera $379 (was $429)

Arlo Pro 5 2K Wireless Security Camera $299 (was $329)

Check back regularly as we update this page with more Black Friday technology deals as the sales ramp up.

