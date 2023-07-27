Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni a high-powered, self-cleaning robot vac

As part of the company’s 25th anniversary, Ecovacs has announced its latest robot vacuum cleaner: the Deebot T20 Omni, a device with strong suction power and self-cleaning mopping technology.

Accompanied by multi-sport Olympian Dr Jana Pittman, the robotics company demonstrated the new device to a packed room of media and creators. At $1,799, between the Deebot X1 Plus and X1 Omni models in terms of price and features, the Deebot T20 Omni is the latest entry in the brand’s T-series, succeeding the popular T9+ model.

New to Ecovacs’ range and unique to the T20 is an auto mop-lift feature. Several other brands’ devices include similar technology, which essentially means that a robot vac can transition between hard floors and carpets without needing its mop pads manually removed in between.

Mop technology is where most of the T20 model’s innovations lie, in particular its internal capacity to use hot water to wash itself. As indicated by the product’s name, it also comes with an Omni auto-empty station that reduces the amount of manual intervention required.

Smarter and stronger

Chief among the T20’s core features is a high maximum suction power of 6,000Pa, making it the strongest Ecovacs robot vacuum. For comparison, the $999 Deebot N10+ has a 4,300Pa power level, while the X1 Omni sits at 5,000Pa. This puts the T20 on par with this year’s Roborock S8 series which includes the same power level. It’s tricky to make a like-for-like comparison with iRobot’s latest Roomba devices, or the new Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum, as they either use different measurement units or don’t publish exact details. Plus, the Dyson only vacuums, forgoing any mopping functionality.

Speaking of mopping, the Deebot T20 Omni includes Ozmo Turbo mopping technology, which is the brand’s strongest mop system that was previously only seen in the X1 models. It rotates at 160rpm and applies six newtons of pressure to scrub several-day-old stains off the floor. To help keep the mop in good condition, the T20 uses hot water at 55 degrees Celsius to self-clean its pads.

Ecovacs explained that this temperature is ideal for breaking down oily substances without congealing them into hard-to-remove clumps. Additionally, the Omni station uses hot air to dry the mop pads and houses a four-litre tank of water to ensure the robot has clean fluid for each run, in addition to a dustbag with up to 75 days’ worth of vacuuming capacity. To assist with vacuuming across multiple surfaces, the T20 also employs a rubber main underside brush, similar to that employed by other manufacturers to good effect. Not only does it help force more dust and debris out of stubborn carpets, but it’s also less prone to hair tangles.

Aside from the hardware, the Deebot T20 Omni also wields many of Ecovacs’ top-end smart features. One of the main ones is its laser-based navigation and quick-mapping technology, which Ecovacs claims can produce a working map of a house in as little as six minutes. For larger houses, the 5,200mAh battery provides up to four hours of runtime on a single charge. Like other models, the robot will return to recharge mid-clean if it needs a top-up.

Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni price and release date

At an RRP of $1,799, the Deebot T20 Omni is available now from local retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Godfreys, and Bing Lee. You can also order one online from Ecovacs directly, along with other online stores like Amazon.

It looks like a pretty feature-packed device for something that would’ve cost more than $2,000 not that long ago. In fact, the X1 Omni had a recent price adjustment of $1,999 down from $2,499. Perhaps it’s an indication that robot vacuum technology is becoming more affordable to manufacture, with consumers benefitting from the savings. Considering that Ecovacs has sold over 25 million devices worldwide, it’s graduating from being a niche product to a mainstream one.

On paper, the Deebot T20 Omni looks like one of Ecovacs’ best mix of features to date. It looks like one of the few omissions it makes from the X1 Omni is the AIVI camera. I’d happily save $200 at the expense of a camera. If it consistently delivers on performance, the latest robot vac will be a big player in the market.

Also, with a name featuring T20, surely there will be plenty of cricket-related cross-promotion leading into the Australian summer. It’s too good an opportunity to pass up.

