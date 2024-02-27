Popular Deebot Neo robot vac just $399 at Aldi for a limited time

One of Australia’s most popular robot vacuums, the Ecovacs Deebot Neo, is coming back to Aldi supermarkets for only $399, which is an absolute steal.

Valued at $799, the half-price sale is part of Aldi’s renowned Special Buys promotion, widely recognised for stocking all sorts of useful home appliances. Part of the range going live on Wednesday, 6 March, the Deebot Neo joins plenty of other discounted cleaning gear.

8

We reviewed the affordable robot vacuum a while ago, and it’s absolutely worth the investment. Capable of vacuuming your home automatically, the Ecovacs-branded device capably sucks up messes on both hard and carpeted flooring. Although it also includes mopping, it’s more of a bonus feature suited to light, surface-level cleaning compared to the top-of-the-range Deebot X2 Omni model.

Ecovacs Deebot Neo impresses at a bargain price

Robot vacuums are growing in popularity, aided by the affordability of entry-level devices. Not only do they help people save time, but robot vacuums also provide accommodations for those who need help.

Cleaning can be tough for people with restricted mobility, whether it be due to age or disability. In my household, a robot vacuum is a massive help: my partner has multiple chronic illnesses, meaning that I take on many of the manual tasks at home. Tidying the house is often far from my mind, so having a device that reduces both my physical and cognitive load is very welcome!

The Deebot Neo offers a lot of smarts and solid cleaning performance for a low price. Image: Chris Button.

Spend any time on social media, and you’ll see fervent Aldi shoppers singing the praises of the beloved robot vacuum. From cleaning up pet fur to keeping up with busy families, it’s certainly a popular device. Some people even grab two robots so they can use one upstairs and another downstairs. This is pretty clever, considering the Ecovacs app lets you manage multiple floors and devices at the same time.

If you’re keen to grab a Deebot Neo, you’ll want to visit an Aldi store once the Special Buys go live on 6 March. These notoriously sell out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to snag a bargain.

