Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni review: simply the best robot vacuum

Just how much different is a premium robot vacuum cleaner from a budget device? There are already plenty of robot helpers out there, performing many of the maintenance tasks you’d rather not spend time and energy on. Aimed at people with coin to spare, the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is an aspirational robot vacuum cleaner that outclasses the many that have come before.

At $2,499, it sits at the very top of Ecovacs’ home cleaning appliances. That’s a lot of money to spend on any vacuum regardless of features. However, the X2 contains various significant upgrades that fully justify its premium status. Aside from being a good vacuum, it does a great job of mopping. It’s also far smarter than any robot vacuum I’ve tested before thanks to a combination of hardware and software tweaks.

One thing that’s important to recognise with any robot vacuum cleaner is that it is ultimately a maintenance device. Despite this robot’s improved form factor, it can’t magically fit everywhere, so you’ll still need to get the duster out on occasion. With this in mind, robot vacuums cater nicely to time-poor folks or those who struggle to regularly clean due to health conditions. Viewed through this lens, the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is the best home cleaning assistant currently available.

Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni review

First impressions

Having tested a number of robot vacuums in recent times, it took me a while to adjust to the new square design. Other than the Dyson 360 Vis Nav from earlier this year, this is a product category dominated by circular designs. There’s a functional reason for the square change, but it also looks classy with its sleek grey finish.

It pairs nicely with the upgraded Omni all-in-one docking station. Although the station comes smaller than the previous generation, it still takes up a decent footprint which you need to keep in mind when setting up in your home.

By far the easiest robot vacuum I’ve set up so far, the Deebot X2 Omni only has a single brush that you need to clip to get started. Its roller brush and mop pads come already installed, making it literally a plug-and-play affair. In fact, the only other thing you need to do during Setup is fill up the Omni station’s water tank before proceeding to the app.

Other than the obvious hardware differences between Ecovacs models, you’d be surprised by how the software experience differs. All Ecovacs robots use the smartphone app to set up and use each device. However, as is evident with this model, you also benefit from a better user interface in addition to 3D mapping to assist with obstacle avoidance.

Out of all the robot cleaning devices I’ve tested, this was ready to go faster than any other. Some models have taken a little while to generate a map of my house, but not this one. On its initial recon run, the X2 completed a map in just a matter of minutes. In terms of offering a frictionless experience out of the box, the Deebot X2 Omni aces the test, letting you get to the most important part: reliably cleaning your home.

Deebot X2 Omni specifications

Vacuum Up to 8,000Pa suction power

20 cm roller brush Mop Upgraded Omni all-in-one station

Hot water mop washing

Hot air drying

Auto-empty

Auto water refill

Self cleaning Additional features App control

AIVI 3D 2.0 sensor and dual-laser LiDAR

3D mapping 2.0

Yiko 2.0 voice control Battery 6,400mAh Price (RRP) $2,499 Warranty Two years Official website Ecovacs Australia

Performance

Smart features and navigation

Ecovacs has worked wonders with the built-in navigation features of this Deebot. It easily navigates around furniture, random objects, and people standing in the way. I noticed that it rarely collides with walls or furniture, and even in the event it did, it would be so gentle as to not cause any damage whatsoever. Most impressively, the robot vacuum even managed to wave its way through our dining chairs without manual intervention. To briefly paint a picture, the gap between these chairs’ legs is tight, previously causing trouble for other robot vacuums. As innocuous as navigating between chair legs seems, it shows the improvement in a real-life scenario.

Although standard features by this point, you can also customise your robot’s cleaning behaviours easily via the app. Creating schedules and virtual barriers takes minimal time, and it’s easy to choose specific rooms to clean – and how you want them cleaned. For example, I assigned the robot to use more water in the kitchen area where there are likely to be more spills, but then less water in areas with higher foot traffic.

Ecovacs made a lot of noise about the auto mop-lifting feature in its recent models. The idea is that the Deebot X2 Omni lifts its mop when detecting carpets or rugs. We have a mat in our main living area, surrounded by tiling and, without fail, the Deebot lifted its damp mopping pads, avoiding moisture on the fabric surface. As effortlessly as it kept the mop pads away, it also detected when it was moving from tiles to carpet, adjusting the suction power accordingly.

I’m not one to use voice assistance with technology, but was pleased to say that Yiko, the brand’s built-in smart assistant, now has an Aussie accent. I think it’s also better at detecting voice commands, too. Previous models struggled to pick up my regional Australian accent and while Yiko isn’t on the same level as Siri at interpreting requests, it’s definitely improved.

Vacuuming

One of the most important factors of any robot vacuum is, of course, its ability to vacuum. On this front, the X2 capably sucks up any dust, fluff, and other small bits of debris on the floor. Half of our house is tiled while the other half is carpeted and the Deebot didn’t appear to struggle with either surface. We also have a cat who has a habit of leaving her fur all over the place, which is something that the robot vacuum effortlessly cleaned up.

A major change with this model, as mentioned earlier, is its revised square shape with a single side brush. This helps it get into more corners, leaving less of a gap between the device and the wall while cleaning. From my experience, it definitely helped cover more territory and leave fewer missed spots behind. Additionally, the removal of the periscope-like sensor on top of the device – shifting it to within the unit – helps the Deebot X2 Omni fit under more furniture. There are still plenty of objects it can’t fit underneath, like my TV cabinet and couches that sit low to the ground. Regardless, it does squeeze into more nooks and crannies than other models.

I could go on about the increased suction power year-on-year, but that’s not where the biggest gains lie with the new premium model. Its smarter navigation is the big winner here. Combined with its faster and more accurate mapping features, the Deebot X2 Omni simply covers its designated cleaning areas better.

Although not a new feature, it’s always helpful to have an auto-empty station so that you don’t have to manually clean or empty the device each time.

Mopping

Many companies claim that their robot vacuums can mop. Well, if spreading a little bit of water around without much scrubbing power fits your definition, then, yes, plenty of devices do indeed mop. Bucking an industry-wide trend of devices with good vacuums and so-so mops, the Deebot X2 Omni actually delivers on its all-in-one promise.

Stubborn kitchen floor moisture stains have left past robot vacuums with their metaphorical tails between their wheels. Meanwhile, the latest Deebot dispatched such stains with seemingly little effort. Because the mop pads apply enough downward force and rotate, there’s more chance of the robot scrubbing out messes. It’s still recommended to clean major spills as they occur – lest they turn into harder work later on – but it’s great to see a robot vacuum take care of annoying little marks on your hard flooring.

There’s also much less to take care of from a maintenance perspective. The Omni station fills the robot with clean water and empties its reservoir after cleaning to avoid spreading dirty water and undoing its work. It also uses hot air to dry the mop pads to keep them clean and reduce bacteria accumulation. You’ll need to change the pads semi-regularly but it’s far less laborious than cleaning a mop manually every time.

Who is the Deebot X2 Omni for?

While it doesn’t come cheap, the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is a significant step forward for robot vacuums. Its combination of smarts, vacuuming power and a mop that actually mops means it legitimately lives up to its premium status.

At its relatively high asking price, it is very much an aspirational purchase for households who will get the maximum benefit. Suited particularly to larger homes with a mix of different floor types, this robot removes much of the hassle associated with cleaning.

ECOVACS X2 Omni Robot Vacuum Cleaner (Auto Clean+Auto Empty) Deep Sweeping and Mopping, 8000PA Strongest Suction, 15mm Auto-Lift Mopping, 55°Hot Water Mop Washing and 6400mAh Battery 【Brand-New Square Shape Design Delivers The Best Cleaning Experience Ever】DEEBOT X2 OMNI’s brand new square and compact design brings edge-to-edge cleanliness tailored to your everyday needs.

【Experience Powerful Cleaning with Industry-leading Technology 】Elevate your cleaning with the powerful OZMO Turbo 2.0 Rotating Mopping system, 8000Pa suction power and 15mm intelligent mop lifting function. The DEEBOT X2 OMNI offers you the best deep cleaning experience you’ll need when cleaning your home.

【The Ultimate True Hands-free Experience】With its fully-automated all-in-one OMNI station, the robotic cleaner can operate autonomously with high performance and efficiency. The unique hot water mopping feature in the station ensures your mopping pad are always clean.

If your budget doesn’t stretch this far, there are still plenty of decent models at various price points. Keep an eye out for the Aldi-stocked $399 Deebot Neo if vacuuming is all you need, while the T20 Omni forgoes some navigation smarts for less than $1,800. None are quite as comprehensive as the X2 but are still worthwhile for less complex needs.

As long as you’re realistic and recognise that no device does absolutely everything, robot vacuums are a great household companion. As it stands, the all-around impressive Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is the best that money can buy.

