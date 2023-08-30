One of the most popular robot vacuums in Australia is on sale once again, with the Ecovacs Deebot Neo featured as part of an Aldi Special Buys promotion.

Valued at $799, the Ecovacs Deebot Neo hits Aldi stores on Saturday 9 September for only $399. Don’t let the budget price fool you, as this is a neat little device. Accompanying the robot vacuum during the upcoming Special Buys are all sorts of other cleaning products, which could also be a good time to stock up on dishwashing tablets and the like.

We’ve written extensively about robot vacuums, with the Deebot Neo a particular favourite thanks to its combination of features and affordability. Capable of both vacuuming and mopping floors, it does an impressive job of cleaning up across both hard floors and carpets. Combine that with its laser-based navigation technology and smartphone integration, you can set the Deebot Neo to tidy your house with minimal effort required.

$399 Aldi Deebot Neo sale inspires charming nicknames

Nicknaming household appliances seems to be a national hobby among Australians – when reviewing the Deebot Neo, my partner and I referred to the inanimate object as “Betsy”. According to Ecovacs Australia, there is no shortage of popular Deebot nicknames, with Aussies on social media contributing to the following witty labels:

Sadie (Sadie the Cleaning Lady)

Rosie (a nod to The Jetsons)

Lightning McClean

Vacky Chan

Vac Efron

Fleetwood Vac

Meryl Sweep

Dustin Bieber

Optimus Grime

Hairy Botter

It’s little surprise as to why we grow fond of our robot companions. They take care of the time-consuming cleaning duties many of us would rather not do. Having that time back in the day is invaluable, freeing you up to focus on more important things in your life.

Also, the Deebot Neo from Aldi is just one of many Ecovacs devices designed to help around the home. We’ve got an entire guide dedicated to choosing the right Ecovacs robot vacuum for your home, including how to differentiate between the handy Deebot N10 Plus and the premium X1 Omni models. More recently, Ecovacs also launched the Deebot T20 Omni, which cleans its mop pads with hot water, reducing the amount of maintenance you need to perform.

As for the Deebot Neo, you can grab the reliable robot vacuum for $399 as part of the 9 September Aldi Special Buys range. These specials don’t last long, so you’ll want to get to a store quickly so you don’t miss out.

