Save up to 50% on great Motorola phones this Black Friday

Motorola just announced its Black Friday deals packed with massive savings on its popular phones. Available at many retailers across Australia, you can save up to 50% on some of this year’s best devices.

This year’s already shaping up to be a massive Black Friday for tech deals, so it’s a great time to upgrade your phone. Among the discounts are great prices on devices we’ve reviewed, including the premium Motorola Razr 40 Ultra foldable alongside the base Razr 40 model. If you prefer a more conventional phone design, save hundreds on the brilliant mid-range Motorola Edge 40 or the Edge 30 Fusion.

Want faster 5G speeds without the big price tag? The Moto G53 5G is discounted by 25% down to $249. Alternatively, if you’re shopping on a tight budget but still want a high-quality device, the Moto G14 is a great sub-$200 option.

There are plenty of vivid colours to choose from, too, with Viva Magenta an attention-grabbing finish. Continuing its commitment from earlier in the year, Motorola will donate $20 of each Viva Magenta Razr 40 Ultra and Edge 40 sold to Breast Cancer Network Australia.

Motorola Black Friday 2023 deals

Some of the Motorola Black Friday deals are live now, while some will go on sale starting on 20 November. We’ve got the full details below so you can save on your next phone purchase.

Device Sale price Discount Sale date Retailers Motorola Razr 40 Ultra $1,199 (RRP $1,499) 20% OFF 14 – 28 Nov JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Harvey Norman, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online Motorola Razr 40 $799 (RRP $999) 20% OFF 14 – 28 Nov JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online Moto G53 5G $249 (RRP $329) 25% OFF 2 – 29 Nov JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online Moto G14 $199 (RRP $229) 15% OFF 16 – 29 Nov JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, MobileCiti, Australia Post, Amazon, Motorola Online Motorola Edge 40 $499(RRP $699) 30% OFF 20 – 27 Nov Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W, Bing Lee, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online Motorola Edge 30 Fusion $449 (RRP $899) 50% OFF 20 – 27 Nov JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, MobileCiti, Amazon, Motorola Online

You can check out the full range on the Motorola website. It’s an excellent sale that caters to all budgets, highlighted by the deep discounts on the Edge handsets, while the sleek foldable Razr range is more affordable than ever. Act fast so you don’t miss out on these great Black Friday deals.

