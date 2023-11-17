Sonos sale: up to $300 off soundbars & speakers for Black Friday

Sonos makes some of the best speakers in the land, although they don’t go on sale as often as some other home audio brands. When discounts do happen – like during the Black Friday sales – you better jump at the chance.

Live now until 27 November Sonos has up to 25% off its high-quality range of soundbars and versatile speakers. There’s up to $300 off some models, like the superb Sonos Arc soundbar, perfect for taking your home theatre to the next level.

Recent speakers, like the Sonos Move 2, in addition to the highly regarded Sonos Era 100 and Sonos Era 300, aren’t included as standalone sale items, unfortunately. They are included in some bundles on the brand’s website, however. What’s included is still very good, with decent discounts all around.

As always, make sure you shop around for the best deal. These discounts are live on the Sonos website, while JB Hi-Fi has dropped some prices even further.

Sonos Black Friday sale

Soundbars and subwoofers

Where to start? Sonos makes it tricky due to the consistent quality it pushes out with each device. The Sonos Beam is one of the all-time best soundbars, and the Sub Mini is an easy way to add more bass to your sound system. If space is at a premium, the Sonos Ray takes up little space, along with an affordable price to match.

Portable and all-in-one speakers

Meanwhile, in the portable speaker range, the Sonos Move gets the tick of approval, as does the petite Roam. I’ve got a One SL and love its sound but it’s best used as a fixed-place speaker, as it requires plugging in. If that’s all you need, I highly recommend it. JB Hi-Fi has it for just $186 – a massive $133 discount.

If it wasn’t already painfully obvious, we like Sonos speakers. A lot. Any of these would be a great gift for the music and movie lover in your life. And if the gift happens to be for yourself, there’s no judgement here.

Find more deals on GadgetGuy