Drop everything, the excellent Sonos Era 100 is on sale

Now and then, you come across a speaker that sets a new benchmark for others to follow. That’s to say, when the Sonos Era 100 is on sale, it’s worth checking out. It is one of the best Bluetooth speakers, after all.

As part of an Easter sale, Sonos has a 20% discount across many of its most popular speakers and soundbars, including the brilliant Era 100. Taking the brand’s audio wizardry to another level, it’s an impressive little unit. It normally retails for $399 but can be found for as little as $309 at tech retailers.

Our review praised the Era 100’s brilliant audio quality, with the distinct stereo separation from a single unit a standout feature. With your eyes closed, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s producing the sound of two separate speakers. If you’re looking for a smart speaker for less than $500, it’s a clear winner and a class above many of its peers.

It may not have the Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio chops of its more expensive Era 300 cousin, but the Era 100 is still an impressive feat of audio engineering. Sonos’ Era 100 also adds Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity to its Wi-Fi, AirPlay, and Alexa compatibility, making it easy to enjoy cross-platform audio.

Sonos Era 100 sale discounts a must-have speaker

Live now on the Sonos website and across retailers, the sale runs until 3 April. The Sonos Era 100 isn’t the only great speaker on sale, either. Soundbars like the Beam, Arc, and Ray benefit from healthy discounts, as does the Sonos Sub Mini.

Here’s where you can find some great prices during the sale:

There’s a lot of good stuff there. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re keen to upgrade your home entertainment system.

