Massive Amazon Black Friday sale: up to 63% off smart home tech

Amazon has come early to the Black Friday party with arguably its biggest sale in Australia. For 14 days, the global juggernaut of an online marketplace has massive discounts on its own technology in addition to many of the hottest tech brands around.
Amazon adds to the ever-growing list of bargains available in the Black Friday sales, which technically doesn’t start until 24 November. Retailers never let an official date get in the way of competing for your money, though. Live now, the Amazon Black Friday sale lasts until 11:59 PM AEDT 3 December, giving you plenty of time to shop around.
We’ve already seen the major retailer price-match other stores, notably with the current massive PS5 sale in addition to the big discounts on Motorola phones and the Xbox Series X console. There’s lots to get through, so we’ve highlighted some of the best deals to look out for.
Amazon Black Friday sale
Up to 58% off Echo Show devices
Discounted devices we’ve reviewed include the Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, Echo Show 10, and Echo Show 15.
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 model) $56 (RRP $119)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 model) $97 (RRP $229)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $259 (RRP $429)
- Echo Show 15 $295 (RRP $399)
- Full range of Echo Show sale items
Up to 63% off Echo smart speakers
Among the sale items are the new Echo Pop speaker and the updated Echo Auto that brings Alexa to cars.
- Echo Pop $29 (RRP $79)
- Echo Auto (2nd Gen) $55 (RRP $99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 model) $47 (RRP $99)
- Echo (4th Gen) $72 (RRP $169)
- Echo Studio $249 (RRP $349)
- Full range of Echo smart speaker sale items
Up to 53% off Fire TV Stick 4K streaming devices
Not all of the Fire TV devices are on sale currently, just the latest generation Fire TV Stick 4K devices.
Up to 35% off Ring security cameras and video doorbells
Continuing the discounts on smart home technology, the well-regarded Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is part of the security device sale.
- Ring Indoor Camera 2nd Gen $79 (RRP $99)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery $145 (RRP $179)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery $245 (RRP $329)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen $97 (RRP $149)
- Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus $219 (RRP $289)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 $299 (RRP $399)
- Full range of Ring security sale items
Up to 31% off Kindle e-readers
Amazon’s e-readers are also on sale during Black Friday, and we’ve previously tested out the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition models.
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition $237 (RRP $299)
- Kindle Oasis $387 (RRP $559)
- Kindle Scribe $437 (RRP $549)
Up to 49% off Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers
One of the more affordable mesh Wi-Fi solutions available, check out our reviews of the base Eero model and the Eero 6 version to see if they fit your needs.
- Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi router/extender $79 (RRP $149)
- Amazon Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router $139 (RRP $199)
- Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router $199.99 (RRP $349.99)
- Full Amazon Eero sale range
Other Amazon Black Friday technology deals
This is just a portion of the many other brand discounts on Amazon right now, with more to sift through than a mere mortal is capable of. Here are some of the highlights:
- Save up to 15% on select Meta Quest 2 + $100 Amazon Gift card with purchase
- Save up to 15% on select PlayStation VR2 Headset and Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle
- Purchase a PS5 console and receive a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 game
- Save up to 12% on select Xbox Series X Consoles and Console Bundles
- Save up to 25% on select Xbox Wireless Controllers
- Save up to 42% on select headphones and speakers from Bose
- Save up to 50% on select headphones and speakers from JBL
- Save up to 34% on select Wireless Chargers and Surge Protectors from Belkin
- Save up to 50% on select Jabra Elite Earbuds
- Save up to 35% on select Samsung Galaxy products
- Save up to 25% on select Instax Fujifilm products
- Save up to 69% on select Sennheiser Audio
- Save up to 40% on select Sony Audio
- Save up to 20% on select Swann security systems & accessories
- Save up to 50% on select Anker, Soundcore & Eufy electronic products
GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.