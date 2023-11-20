Home
Massive Amazon Black Friday sale: up to 63% off smart home tech

Chris Button
5 min read
Amazon Black Friday 2023 - Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon has come early to the Black Friday party with arguably its biggest sale in Australia. For 14 days, the global juggernaut of an online marketplace has massive discounts on its own technology in addition to many of the hottest tech brands around.

Amazon adds to the ever-growing list of bargains available in the Black Friday sales, which technically doesn’t start until 24 November. Retailers never let an official date get in the way of competing for your money, though. Live now, the Amazon Black Friday sale lasts until 11:59 PM AEDT 3 December, giving you plenty of time to shop around.

We’ve already seen the major retailer price-match other stores, notably with the current massive PS5 sale in addition to the big discounts on Motorola phones and the Xbox Series X console. There’s lots to get through, so we’ve highlighted some of the best deals to look out for.

Amazon Black Friday sale

Up to 58% off Echo Show devices

Discounted devices we’ve reviewed include the Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, Echo Show 10, and Echo Show 15.

Sale Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart display with Alexa and 2 MP camera | Charcoal
Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) | Smart…
Amazon Prime
$ 56.00
Buy on Amazon
Sale Echo Show 15 | Full HD 15.6' smart display with Alexa and Fire TV built in | Remote not included
Echo Show 15 | Full HD 15.6″ smart display with…
Amazon Prime
$ 295.00
Buy on Amazon

Up to 63% off Echo smart speakers

Among the sale items are the new Echo Pop speaker and the updated Echo Auto that brings Alexa to cars.

Sale Introducing Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal
Introducing Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart…
Amazon Prime
$ 29.00
Buy on Amazon
Sale Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker…
Amazon Prime
$ 47.00
Buy on Amazon

Up to 53% off Fire TV Stick 4K streaming devices

Not all of the Fire TV devices are on sale currently, just the latest generation Fire TV Stick 4K devices.

Up to 35% off Ring security cameras and video doorbells

Continuing the discounts on smart home technology, the well-regarded Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is part of the security device sale.

Sale Introducing Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) by Amazon | Plug-in indoor Security Camera | 1080p HD Video, Privacy Cover, Wi-Fi, DIY alternative to a CCTV system | 30-day free trial of Ring Protect
Introducing Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) by Amazon…
Amazon Prime
$ 79.00
Buy on Amazon
Sale Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) – 1080p HD video, improved motion detection, easy installation – Satin Nickel
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) – 1080p HD…
Amazon Prime
$ 97.00
Buy on Amazon

Up to 31% off Kindle e-readers

Amazon’s e-readers are also on sale during Black Friday, and we’ve previously tested out the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition models.

Up to 49% off Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers

One of the more affordable mesh Wi-Fi solutions available, check out our reviews of the base Eero model and the Eero 6 version to see if they fit your needs.

Sale Amazon eero mesh wifi router/extender
Amazon eero mesh wifi router/extender
Amazon Prime
$ 79.99
Buy on Amazon
Sale Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router with built-in Zigbee smart home hub
Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router…
Amazon Prime
$ 199.99
Buy on Amazon

Other Amazon Black Friday technology deals

This is just a portion of the many other brand discounts on Amazon right now, with more to sift through than a mere mortal is capable of. Here are some of the highlights:

Find more deals on GadgetGuy

