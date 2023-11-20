Massive Amazon Black Friday sale: up to 63% off smart home tech

Amazon has come early to the Black Friday party with arguably its biggest sale in Australia. For 14 days, the global juggernaut of an online marketplace has massive discounts on its own technology in addition to many of the hottest tech brands around.

Amazon adds to the ever-growing list of bargains available in the Black Friday sales, which technically doesn’t start until 24 November. Retailers never let an official date get in the way of competing for your money, though. Live now, the Amazon Black Friday sale lasts until 11:59 PM AEDT 3 December, giving you plenty of time to shop around.

We’ve already seen the major retailer price-match other stores, notably with the current massive PS5 sale in addition to the big discounts on Motorola phones and the Xbox Series X console. There’s lots to get through, so we’ve highlighted some of the best deals to look out for.

Amazon Black Friday sale

Up to 58% off Echo Show devices

Discounted devices we’ve reviewed include the Echo Show 5, Echo Show 8, Echo Show 10, and Echo Show 15.

Up to 63% off Echo smart speakers

Among the sale items are the new Echo Pop speaker and the updated Echo Auto that brings Alexa to cars.

Up to 53% off Fire TV Stick 4K streaming devices

Not all of the Fire TV devices are on sale currently, just the latest generation Fire TV Stick 4K devices.

Up to 35% off Ring security cameras and video doorbells

Continuing the discounts on smart home technology, the well-regarded Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus is part of the security device sale.

Up to 31% off Kindle e-readers

Amazon’s e-readers are also on sale during Black Friday, and we’ve previously tested out the Kindle Scribe and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition models.

Up to 49% off Amazon Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers

One of the more affordable mesh Wi-Fi solutions available, check out our reviews of the base Eero model and the Eero 6 version to see if they fit your needs.

Other Amazon Black Friday technology deals

This is just a portion of the many other brand discounts on Amazon right now, with more to sift through than a mere mortal is capable of. Here are some of the highlights:

Find more deals on GadgetGuy

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.