There’s another option to choose from in the field of smart home gadgets, following the launch of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro.

Coming from Amazon’s home security company, the new video doorbell is the first battery-powered device from Ring’s pro-level range. A step up from last year’s Plus model, the Battery Video Doorbell Pro includes more precise motion detection, better noise isolation, and more smarts overall.

Designed to slot into the Amazon ecosystem, the video doorbell integrates with other Ring devices, like Stick Up Cam Pro, for a comprehensive home security solution. It means you can get notifications on Alexa hardware, including a Fire TV Stick or an Echo device. For those with Alexa smart home systems, you can then use these devices for two-way communication when visitors arrive at the front door – helpful for when you can’t quickly get to the door or don’t have your phone nearby.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro

While devices like the Ring Video Doorbell 4 and Battery Video Doorbell Plus perform strongly, the Pro range adds a few extra nice-to-have features. Now, with a battery-powered model, you don’t have to worry about wiring.

Colour pre-roll footage, notably absent on the Plus, returns, letting you watch what happened before someone approached your door. It’s helpful for both security and checking if posties actually tried the doorbell before leaving a pickup slip.

You can get people and package alerts to your smart devices, although it’s locked behind a Ring Protect Plan, starting at $4.95 a month. Included with the hardware, however, are features like Bird’s Eye Zones and Bird’s Eye View. They provide an aerial view, sending notifications only when the doorbell detects motion in a specifically designated zone. Using radar-based 3D motion detection technology, the doorbell picks up movement more precisely, reducing unwanted notifications.

The new battery-powered Pro also benefits from noise cancellation tech called Audio+. Essentially, it equates to clearer communication between you and visitors. Like the Plus, the new doorbell has a wide field of view, capturing both your doorstep and visitors in 1536p resolution.

Available in Australia from Ring and Amazon on 20 March, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro will cost $349, slightly cheaper than the current $399 wired Pro model.

