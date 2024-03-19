In a world filled with seemingly endless noise-cancelling headphones to choose from, Bose stands out as one of the more reliable brands. At the moment, you can grab a pair of Bose QuietComfort SE headphones for more than $200 off.

Taking the place of the ever-reliable QuietComfort 45 mode, the SE is an excellent mid-range option that more than lives up to its name. While it may not be as feature-rich as the top-of-the-range QuietComfort Ultra, one of the best headphones available, it’s a great value pick.

Part of the Amazon Big Smile event, the wireless noise-cancelling headphones are just $238, down from $449.95. At nearly 50% off, it’s a terrific deal for a genuinely good bit of gear.

In fact, I recently gifted my parents a pair of SE headphones the last time they were on sale. TV volume preferences differ between Mum and Dad, so I thought a decent set of Bluetooth headphones would help resolve any disputes.

Dad, who has claimed ownership of the headphones, loves them. Having never used active noise-cancelling (ANC) tech before, he was impressed by how well it blocked out sound while on a recent flight to the Gold Coast.

Big Bose QuietComfort SE discount on Amazon

Compatible with plenty of Bluetooth devices, the Bose headphones are versatile and come highly recommended. They last up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge, which is easily topped up via a USB-C connector. Importantly, the headphones sound good too.

Need a bit of quiet time? An easy-to-reach button on the earcup quickly toggles between ANC and aware listening modes. The Bose QuietComfort SE blocks out plenty of unwanted noise, but you can also use the aware setting to hear your surroundings when needed.

Amazon’s Big Smile sale is live now until Sunday, 24 March, so get in soon if you want a nice pair of headphones for cheap.

