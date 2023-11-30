Best headphones 2023: over-ear, in-ear, wired, wireless and more

If you’re in need of a fresh pair of headphones, you’re in luck. 2023 has offered many quality options from some of the biggest brands, including Sennheiser, Sony, Apple, and more. To help you decide what goes on or in your ears, we’ve rounded up this year’s best headphones from everything we’ve reviewed in 2023.

Included in the list are headphones from a wide range of categories, including fitness, noise-cancelling, exercise, gaming, and all-around value.

Not sure what you need? Our explainer on how to choose headphones details what to expect at every price, with some recommendations along the way. For now, read on for the best headphones of 2023!

Best headphones of 2023

Best affordable all-round headphones: Sennheiser Accentum

The Sennheiser Accentum is a decent, good all-round set of over-ear wireless headphones. Though lacking in bass, it does feature active noise cancelling and a satisfactory 50-hour battery life which is also complimented by its solid build and plush ear cups. At only $299.95, the Accentum sits at the top of its price range for an adequate pair of mid-range headphones.

Best noise cancelling: Sony WF-1000XM5

At a higher price tag comes the Sony WF-1000XM5. At $499.95, the price is justified by its bloody excellent sound quality and top-of-the-line noise cancelling. Being the perfect amount of bass-heavy, music sounds full and uncompromised with noise cancelling able to drown out even the loudest of keyboards. The headphones also come with a fast-charging ability, needing only three minutes of charge to get an hour of listening. If these headphones fit your budget, they would be the perfect match for your ears.

Runner up: Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen

Apple’s popular earbuds received a minor facelift alongside the new iPhone 15 range this year. Gone is the Lightning connector and in comes a USB-C port. More importantly, Apple improved the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (including existing Lightning models) even further via iOS 17 updates.

New to the $399 earbuds are several extra listening modes like Conversation Mode and Adaptive Audio. The former automatically reduces the volume of music when chatting with others, while the latter cleverly mixes noise cancelling and Transparency modes to adapt to your surroundings. These additions make an already excellent pair of headphones even better.

Best workout headphones: Shokz OpenFit

Shokz OpenFit steps away from their usual bone conduction headphones and instead focuses on open-ear listening, which is perfect if you don’t like the feeling of having things in your ears. Although the OpenFit does not sound as full or good as a standard pair of high-quality headphones, it still sounds crisp and is extremely comfortable. Designed to be worn all day and in all conditions, it can be easy to forget you’re even wearing them. If you enjoy listening to music while you run but still need to hear your surroundings, the Shokz OpenFit would be perfect for you.

Best gaming headphones: HyperX Cloud III

Affordable and comfortable, the $159 HyperX Cloud III is another reliable entry from the gaming peripherals brand. You can use it with any 3.5mm-compatible device, making it a versatile option for multi-platform gamers. The microphone quality is a step up from the previous model, and it helps clearly hear the in-game action all around you.

While the Cloud III may not be as feature-rich as some of its competitors, the overall value for money is what sets it apart. Uncomplicated and sturdy, it’s a no-fuss wired gaming headset at a great price.

Runner up: Logitech G Pro X 2

If your budget stretches out further, the Logitech G Pro X 2 is an excellent wireless gaming headset. At $449, it’s a substantial investment, but it comes with great audio quality thanks to its graphene drivers. Plus, the Pro X 2 boasts an impressive 50-hour battery life.

It may not be quite as impressive as last year’s SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro, largely due to the latter’s supporting multiple device connections simultaneously, although it is noticeably cheaper.

Best premium headphones: Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX

For those with a high budget comes the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX. It’s one of the most comfortable headphones on the market due to its Comply foam tips, which guarantee a perfect fit and great noise isolation. With excellent sound quality, which you would expect at this price, they also come with great noise cancellation and a transparency mode. At $650, every part of these headphones comes better than standard. If you’re looking for premium headphones from a premium brand, the Beoplay EX is perfect for you.

Best for audiophiles: Sennheiser IE 200 In-Ear Monitors

If you care for sound quality or looking for headphones just to listen to music without any of the bells and whistles of new Bluetooth headphones, the IE 200 is right for you. First off, these headphones are “In-Ear Monitors”, meaning they sit deep in your ear canal. This allows for better noise isolation, richer sound, and a deeper bass.

Second, these headphones are wired, using the good old 3.5mm audio jack to connect to a music player. This allows for greater sound quality by bypassing the limitations of Bluetooth, though you may need to invest in an adapter to connect to modern phones.

Finally, these headphones don’t have a mic, active noise cancellation, spatial audio, special modes, or even inline volume control: these are made to listen to music, pure and simple. Compared to wireless earbuds like the Apple AirPods Pro 2, the Sennheisers sound richer, more vibrant, and cleaner. There is no exaggeration when we say these headphones sound stunning.

If you’re ready to enter the audio-purist realm sacrificing convenience and advanced features along the way, the Sennheiser IE 200 In-Ear Monitors are a top choice.

This just covers some of this year’s best headphones: plenty of other headphones released during 2023, while we also reviewed many other audio devices worthy of your attention.

