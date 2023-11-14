Sennheiser Accentum review: great mid-range headphones

Headphones are such a tough category. There are so many personal preferences, size considerations, and hearing frequency range differences to account for. Things get particularly challenging with mid-range headphones because brands can’t just throw the kitchen sink at them like they would for $500-plus devices. New from Sennheiser, the Accentum wireless headphones promise to have everything you need, without any unnecessary bells and whistles.

While I think we might disagree about what is and isn’t necessary, I’m pretty impressed by how much they managed to fit into a pair of $300 headphones.

Sennheiser Accentum review

Sennheiser Accentum first impressions

Taking them out of the box, my first thought was that the Accentum headphones looked like the Momentum 4’s younger sibling. They’re a bit smaller, a bit less premium, but they definitely share the same DNA.

The next thing that sticks out to me is the glorious controls. Physical buttons. Easy to find on the ear while you’re wearing them, and you don’t have to try and remember which gestures and swipes will get you what you want. There’s little risk of accidentally pausing your music when you adjust the headphones.

Finally, I’m a little surprised that there isn’t a case or cloth bag included in the box. I never use them, but it’s still a nice thing to have and worth keeping in mind if you need a case. Also, at this price point, you would expect something.

Sennheiser Accentum specifications

Transmission frequency / modulation 2,402 MHz to 2,480 MHz; GFSK, π/4 DQPSK, 8 DPSK Supported Profiles A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP, GATT Supported codecs SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD, mSBC, CVSD Speaker 37mm dynamic driver Active Noise Cancellation Hybrid ANC Battery Up to 50 hours of music playtime via Bluetooth and with ANC

Approx. three-hour charging time; 10 minutes charge yields up to five hours of music playtime

USB-C charging Weight 222 grams Price (RRP) $299.95 Warranty Two years Official website Sennheiser Australia

For the most part, there’s nothing here that sets the world on fire. But I am very impressed by 50 hours of battery life at this price point. It’s not the Momentum 4’s 60 hours, but it does put it on par with the more expensive Sony XM5.

It’s also good to see Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) at this price point. Generally, ANC under $500 tends to be more of a label on a box than an actually useful feature, but things are improving.

Performance

There’s a lot to love about the Sennheiser Accentum headphones, but also a lot that should have been improved.

Comfort

The Sennheiser Accentum is a bit smaller and tighter than its more premium Momentum 4 sibling, so I did find the band to be a little tight on my head at times. But it’s better to have headbands start a touch tight, because, much like jeans, they loosen with wear.

The ear cups are soft, plush, and a good size. They don’t bother me with my glasses or many earrings.

For $300, these are slightly more premium feeling than I would expect. I’m impressed.

Sound quality

For mid-range headphones, the Sennheiser Accentum actually sounds pretty great on songs that play more in the mid and high tones.

“Georgiana” by Dario Marianelli is light, bouncy and largely sounds as I would expect them to on more expensive headphones. The beginning of “A Concert Six Months From Now” by Finneas also sounds delicate and beautiful.

The problems start when I try to listen to more bass-heavy songs, like “No Mercy” by Pvris or “Paralyzed” by Conquer Divide. That’s where you can really hear that Sennheiser skimped on the woofers. The Accentum just lacks that punch that I’m after. You can hear all the basics and then some, sure, but the songs miss that impact that comes from well-reproduced bass.

There’s also a bit of a fuzz separating me from the music. It’s the audio equivalent of watching through a lightly dusty window. I just feel a bit disconnected. “Chasing Twisters” by Delta Rae doesn’t have the same emotional impact, either.

Don’t get me wrong, they don’t sound bad, they just don’t sound as good as the headphones they’re imitating. For this price point, something has to give, and I’d rather they turn down the bass a bit than abandon the upper ranges to fuzz like so many other mid-range brands do. I guess, in the mid-range, you have to decide which features to tone back, and Sennheiser picked bass and clarity.

Active Noise Cancelling

I’m currently sitting in my home office, in an apartment reasonably high off the ground. I have the music turned up to 70% volume with noise cancelling on. I can hear a motorcycle engine, a police car, and what I think might be an ambulance out the window. Plus, I can hear the keys on my keyboard.

Now, all this sound is definitely duller than on transparency mode, and the Sony XM5s also don’t fully cut out sirens, but the clacking of the keyboard keys is pretty disappointing. It’s not like I even have a particularly loud keyboard, either, it’s just the standard Apple keyboard.

The Accentum noise cancelling is better than nothing, and better than almost any other headphones I’ve tried at this price point. But those going in expecting a premium ANC experience will be disappointed.

Who are the Sennheiser Accentum headphones for?

These headphones are for people who have exactly $300 to spend on headphones, and can’t find more premium headphones (like the Sennheiser Momentum 4 or Sony XM5s) on sale. While the Accentum lacks some of the more desirable qualities of more premium headphones (better ANC, bass and clarity), they have all the ingredients for an absolutely solid pair of headphones.

I can’t think of any other pairs of headphones I would recommend over the Accentums in this price range. So, if they fit into your budget, you’ll be pleased with the investment.

