Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 improves popular earbuds

Sennheiser has used this week’s CES 2024 expo to announce three new pairs of headphones, including an innovative pair of “audiophile-inspired” earbuds: the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 is really the star of the show, with a lot of very desirable features. They use the latest Bluetooth spec, 5.4, as well as Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform and Snapdragon Sound Technology for aptX for ultra-low latency audio and close to lossless sound quality. That’s in addition to Auracast support, which is a new kind of Bluetooth technology that allows you to share audio and join in on certain kinds of public broadcasts.

In addition to the increased connectivity options, Sennheiser also claims that the Momentum True Wireless 4 has better active noise cancelling, tuning improvements and an upgraded battery system that will deliver 7.5 hours of “audiophile-inspired listening” on a single charge. Sennheiser did not define what “audiophile-inspired listening” means in this announcement.

The Momentum True Wireless 4 is available to pre-order sometime in February/March, and will cost $499.95.

Sporty Momentum earbuds

Sticking with the true wireless theme, Sennheiser also announced a new pair of sports-focussed earbuds named Momentum Sport. These are quite intriguing devices, boasting full access to Polar’s biosensing features for the first time on a non-Polar device. Those features include a photoplethysmography heart rate sensor and body temperature sensor. Sennheiser claims that the data from these sensors can be integrated into popular apps and devices including Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Watch/Connect, Strava, Peloton and the Polar Flow app ecosystem.

The Momentum Sport buds have a fin to better keep them in the ears of runners, and have an acoustic relief channel and semi-open design for environmental awareness and to minimise body-borne distractions (like breathing). They’ll cost $529.95 and will be available in April/May.

New Accentum model

Hot off the heels of the recent release of the Sennheiser Accentum headphones, Sennheiser has decided to capitalise on the apparent popularity of this mid-range model with the Accentum Plus. The Plus appears to be very similar to the cheaper Accentum headphones, but with touch controls, and a few other features that used to be exclusive to the Momentum over-ear range. The Accentum Plus will retail for $399.95 and be available in Feb/March.

