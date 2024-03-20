Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds promise a better fit

As the best headphones competition continues heating up, Sennheiser has just launched its Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds in Australia.

First revealed at CES 2024, the latest active noise-cancelling (ANC) in-ear headphones from the premium audio brand bring several improvements aimed at audiophiles. The latest Bluetooth 5.4 standard comes included, as does support for various lossless codecs. A lot of the earbuds’ features have future-proofing in mind, as more streaming services and platforms adopt hi-res audio.

There’s plenty to appreciate about the upgraded model now, too. Its included charging case supports up to 30 hours of listening time, boosting the earbuds’ 7.5 hours battery life. Both USB-C and wireless Qi charging add further convenience to keeping the case topped up. Sennheiser also claims the Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds have better long-term battery life, thanks to a new mode that optimises charging.

Of course, in-ear headphones are only as good as their fit. You can have all the technology in the world, but it doesn’t mean much if the headphones don’t fit comfortably in your ears. That, and the audio quality plus ANC works best with a snug seal. Fortunately, Sennheiser has revamped the ear tip design with its latest earbuds. They come with various parts you can swap between to help you get the best fit.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 price

Firmly sitting in the high-end category, the new Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds cost $499.95 in Australia. Available now on Amazon and Sennheiser’s website, they come in three colours: metallic silver, graphite, and a classy black copper finish.

In this price bracket, Sennheiser’s earbuds compete with the Sony WF-1000XM5, a great pair of earbuds that were a bit tricky to get a good fit. Apple’s 2nd Gen AirPods Pro also continues to be a mainstay among wireless earbuds with strong ANC. As for over-ear headphones, Sennheiser’s had recent success in the mid-range market with its Accentum and Accentum Plus models impressing reviewers.

