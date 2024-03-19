Not content to let the recent Afterpay Day sale take all the limelight, Amazon has kicked off its Big Smile event, with lots of big tech deals to savour.

Live now until 24 March 2024, the sale sees deep discounts sitewide, including great prices on devices from Bose, Ecovacs, Ring, and more. Throughout the Amazon Big Smile sale, there are big discounts on headphones, home appliances, and security devices, just to name a few.

Read on to find some of the best tech deals across a range of different brands and devices.

Best Amazon Big Smile tech deals

Up to 58% off headphones and speakers

We’ve already highlighted the excellent discount on the Bose QuietComfort SE wireless headphones, but the discounts don’t stop there. Sennheiser also has some nice sale items, including the Momentum 4 headphones.

Amazon Echo Pop. Image: supplied.

Up to 41% off TP-Link smart home and security gear

Ring Stick Up Cam. Image: supplied.

Up to 44% off robot vacuums and cleaning appliances

Ecovacs

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni. Image: supplied.

Tineco

Dreame

Roborock

Up to 57% off routers and networking gear

Netgear Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system. Image: supplied,

Up to 42% off printers from Epson, Canon, and Brother

Up to 56% off Instant Pot and Philips appliances

Up to 34% off monitors

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.