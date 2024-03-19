Not content to let the recent Afterpay Day sale take all the limelight, Amazon has kicked off its Big Smile event, with lots of big tech deals to savour.
Live now until 24 March 2024, the sale sees deep discounts sitewide, including great prices on devices from Bose, Ecovacs, Ring, and more. Throughout the Amazon Big Smile sale, there are big discounts on headphones, home appliances, and security devices, just to name a few.
Read on to find some of the best tech deals across a range of different brands and devices.
Best Amazon Big Smile tech deals
- Headphones
- Smart home and security
- Vacuums and cleaning appliances
- Networking and Wi-Fi
- Printers
- Kitchen appliances
- Monitors
Up to 58% off headphones and speakers
We’ve already highlighted the excellent discount on the Bose QuietComfort SE wireless headphones, but the discounts don’t stop there. Sennheiser also has some nice sale items, including the Momentum 4 headphones.
- Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker: $39 (was $79)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 smart speaker and display: $129 (was $229)
- Bose QuietComfort SE wireless headphones: $238 (was $449.95)
- Bose Smart Soundbar 900: $799
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Special Edition wireless headphones: $395 (was $625)
- Sennheiser HD 599 headphones: $125 (was $177.57)
- Sennheiser HD 450SE wireless headphones: $135 (was $319.95)
Up to 41% off TP-Link smart home and security gear
- TP-Link Tapo L530E Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb: $14 (was $22)
- TP-Link Tapo C212 smart home security camera: $58.65 (was $99)
- TP-Link Tapo C200 home security camera (2-pack): $77 (was $109)
- TP-Link Tapo C310 Outdoor Security Camera (2-pack): $129 (was $189)
- Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Generation) with Ring Chime Pro: $149 (was $238)
- Ring Spotlight Cam Pro Battery: $245 (was $329)
- Ring Stick Up Cam Battery outdoor security camera (2-pack): $259 (was $329)
Up to 44% off robot vacuums and cleaning appliances
Ecovacs
- Ecovacs Deebot N8 robot vacuum: $399 (was $599)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 robot vacuum: $499 (was $799)
- Ecovacs Winbot W1 Pro window cleaner: $599 (was $799)
- Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus robot vacuum: $899 (was $1,369)
- Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum: $1,399 (was $2,499)
Tineco
- Tineco iFloor3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner: $359 (was $548.99)
- Tineco Floor ONE S3 Cordless wet dry vacuum cleaner: $425 (was $649)
- Tineco Pure ONE S15 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $449 (was $699)
Dreame
- Dreame Hair Gleam Hair Dryer: $99 (was $169)
- Dreame T20 Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $329 (was $499)
- Dreame D10s Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $399 (was $699)
- Dreame H12 PRO Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner: $659 (was $999)
- Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum: $1,599 (was $2,699)
Roborock
- Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum and Mop: $1,099 (was $1,299)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum: $2,168.99 (was $2,699)
Up to 57% off routers and networking gear
- TP-Link Deco AX3000 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 router (2-pack): $259 (was $349)
- ASUS ROG Rapture GT-AX6000 Wi-Fi 6 gaming router: $483.37 (was $799)
- Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi 6 tri-band mesh system (2-pack): $659 (was $1,099)
- Amazon Eero 6 mesh routers from $99
Up to 42% off printers from Epson, Canon, and Brother
- Epson Expression Home XP-5200 Multifunction Printer: $79.99 (was $139)
- Brother MFC-1810 Mono Laser Multi-Function Centre: $130 (was $219)
- Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8500 Multifunction Printer: $740 (was $999)
- Canon PIXMA Home Office TR8660a Multifunction Printer: $194 (was $249)
Up to 56% off Instant Pot and Philips appliances
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven: $154 (was $349)
- Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Multi Functional Cooker: $155 (was $299)
- Instant Pot 9-in-1 Duo Plus 8L Electric Pressure Cooker: $157.99 (was $299)
- Instant Pot Vortex Plus ClearCook Dual Air Fryer: $259.99 (was $429)
- Philips Essential Airfryer 4.1L: $88 (was $199)
- Philips 5000 Series Airfryer XXL 7.2L: $295 (was $449)
- Philips 4300 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine: $729 (was $1,199)
Up to 34% off monitors
- Dell 27-inch Full HD S2723HC USB-C monitor: $299 (was $449)
- Samsung 32-inch M70B 4K Smart Monitor: $459 (was $699)
- LG 34GP63A 34-inch curved Ultragear 21:9 WQHD 160Hz monitor: $479
- Alienware 27-inch Gaming Monitor QHD 165Hz: $598.99 (was $799)
GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.