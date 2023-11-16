Xbox Series X sale: take $150 off during Black Friday

More Black Friday discounts are rolling in, now with a big sale on the Xbox Series X console, games, and controllers. It’s one heck of a gaming machine, especially when paired with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, granting you access to a large rotating library of games.

Officially, the discount on Microsoft’s flagship games console is $130, but various retailers are already taking it further. EB Games is one such example, selling the Xbox Series X at a $150 discount, down to $649. Of course, Amazon has already matched the price in what will no doubt be a bidding war for your money.

The Xbox Black Friday sale also features discounts on console bundles that come with either Diablo IV or Forza Horizon 5. Need another controller? They’re on sale too, at $69 for the vanilla Carbon Black colour, and $74 for the more vibrant finishes. Xbox’s digital marketplace also gets the sale treatment, with up to 50% off digital games on the Microsoft Store.

Xbox Series X Black Friday sale

Here are the official discounts – and on-sale dates – as communicated by Xbox. As mentioned earlier, you’ll find even cheaper prices as other retailers vie for your attention.

Check out our rolling coverage of the Black Friday sales for even more technology deals. There will be plenty more discounts in the coming days as the official start date approaches.

