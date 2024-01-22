New Indiana Jones game lets you whip it good on Xbox in 2024

One of film’s most iconic characters is coming to a video game console near you after Xbox announced Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at its recent Developer_Direct presentation.

Set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade, the upcoming game transports you back to 1937 in a globetrotting adventure worthy of the movies. In the role of Indy, based on acclaimed actor Harrison Ford’s rugged likeness, Great Circle sees you solve mysterious puzzles and whip Nazis in first-person. Although the eponymous character looks a lot like Ford, it’s not entirely him. Lending his vocal chops to the uncannily accurate likeness is veteran voice actor Troy Baker, known for playing Joel in The Last of Us series.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Nazi combat featured heavily in the official reveal trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is made by MachineGames, the Swedish studio behind the excellent Wolfenstein games of the mid-2010s. MachineGames falls under the Bethesda Softworks banner, known for last year’s sci-fi RPG Starfield.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle details

Other than whip-based combat, early details promise a mix of narrative-driven gameplay and large maps to explore. Not just an action-fest, Great Circle places a big emphasis on stealth, letting you sneak around and find the best solution to any encounter. Or you can just bring a gun to a knife fight – that works too.

Todd Howard – who led development on Starfield, Fallout 4, and Skyrim, among other projects – is serving as Executive Producer on the game. It’s been a while since an Indiana Jones-based video game, with Lucasfilm Games collaborating with MachineGames on the project.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming out later this year on Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will be available to play via the Xbox Game Pass subscription service at launch.

Several other announcements also took place during Xbox’s Developer_Direct presentation. Alongside Indy was a gameplay preview of fantasy action RPG Avowed, a 21 May release date for Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, new details about Ara: History Untold, and a surprise showing of Visions of Mana. In addition to the presentation, new details dropped about future updates coming to Diablo IV and The Elder Scrolls Online.

