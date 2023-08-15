Finally, digital video games are on Amazon Australia

For a while, gamers in the land Down Under have watched on wistfully while those overseas have been able to buy video games digitally via Amazon. Today, that changes, with Amazon Australia now adding digital video games to its online megastore.

It’s a pretty big deal on multiple fronts. Now, you can choose to buy a digital version of a game on Amazon locally and not have to wait for a disc to ship. Plus, it adds further competition to the digital games marketplace. Each gaming platform, whether it be PC or Nintendo Switch, has its own digital storefront, but you typically pay more for new releases if you purchase a digital copy versus a physical disc version. Hopefully, with Amazon Australia getting in on the action, we’ll see some more competitive pricing alongside the various platforms’ stores.

At first glance, the games available digitally in Australia all appear to be at full retail price. The contrast is stark when scrolling past the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, where the price for a physical copy ranges from $20-30 cheaper than digital. However, a quick look at the Amazon US site indicates that digital games do indeed see discounts, much like the physical versions.

Why digital video games on Amazon Australia matters

Ultimately, the main benefit is having more options to choose from when it comes to purchasing digital games. We know that Australians spend more on games digitally than at brick and mortar retailers, so this checks out. There are even multiple models of current consoles that don’t have disc drives, like the Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

At the moment, the main digital video games listed on Amazon Australia are popular first-party titles for Nintendo Switch, along with some Xbox Series X/S and PC games. There don’t appear to be any PS5 games but you can purchase credit for the PlayStation Store. Additionally, Amazon Australia lists various gift card denominations for both platform-specific storefronts and game-specific currencies for the likes of Roblox and League of Legends. It’s a smaller offering than what’s seen on the US site but will undoubtedly grow over time.

Funnily enough, you can buy digital versions of Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 for $99.95 each, or a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – including access to both games – for $15.95. On that note, Xbox Game Pass users may want to stock up to save a few coins, as the monthly price for Australians recently increased to $18.95.

Physical media still has its place, especially in regard to media preservation, but it’s good to see more competition among digital storefronts that, hopefully, leads to better prices for consumers.

