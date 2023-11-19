LG Black Friday sale: up to 50% off TVs, home appliances & more

Sponsored LG Electronics

Black Friday is the perfect time to score a great deal on the latest technology, with massive savings on offer. During the Black Friday sales, LG has up to 50% off selected models across its popular range of electronics.

If you’re keen to upgrade your gadgets or get a Christmas gift for that special someone, now’s your chance. Between 20-29 November 2023, you can save hundreds of dollars on a wide range of LG home entertainment and IT devices. Plus, for one day only on 24 November 2023, there are even more bargains to snap up.

Check out the sale items below, with plenty of great discounts across a wide variety of tech.

Save up to 50% on TVs, soundbars, and monitors

Take your home cinema to the next level this Black Friday, with massive deals on various LG TVs and soundbars. Between 20-29 November 2023, save up to 40% on select OLED, QNED, and UHD TV models.

Our pick of the bunch is the 65-inch C3 OLED, one of the best all-around TVs on the market. Our review labelled the C3 the best TV for games, movies and sports in its price bracket. OLED is a great technology for vibrant colours and brilliant contrast, making it well-suited to any type of content.

LG C3 OLED TV.

At the same time, LG also has up to 50% off select soundbars, the perfect accompaniment to any TV. Included in the Black Friday sale is the flagship LG S95QR soundbar, a 9.1.5 channel surround sound system with 810W of power. It immediately adds more depth and fullness to the audio of anything you’re watching, and lets you feel the impact as bass thunders throughout your room.

LG S95QR soundbar.

Want to freshen up your workstation or gaming PC? LG also has up to 35% off various UltraWide, UltraFine, and UItraGear monitors during Black Friday. Whether you want a sharp multiple-display setup to help you be more productive or high refresh rates for competitive games, there are plenty of monitors to choose from.

34-inch LG UltraWide curved monitor (34WP65C).

LG Black Friday one-day-only discounts

For an extremely limited time only, on 24 November 2023, you can save even more on a wider range of LG gadgets.

LG CordZero A9N-SOLO handstick vacuum.

Just for one day, get an LG CordZero A9N-SOLO handstick vacuum for half price. Easy to use, charge, and store, it handily tackles home cleaning tasks, all with an ergonomic design.

Also part of the one-day Black Friday sale is the LG 8kg Heat Pump Dryer (DVH5-08W), which will be 35% off. Removing the hassle of drying clothes, it’s also extremely efficient. This dryer has a 9 Star Energy Rating, meaning it uses less electricity and keeps running costs low.

LG 8kg Heat Pump Dryer (DVH5-08W).

For the kitchen, save 32% on the LG NeoChef 23L microwave (MS2336DB). It’s a sleek and stylish smart inverter microwave oven that makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. Easy to use, homemade meals and tasty treats are only a touch away thanks to the microwave’s simple controls.

LG NeoChef 23L microwave.

Rounding out the Black Friday sales is up to 30% off LG TONE Free T90 and TF8 wireless earbuds. The T90s are the brand’s flagship earbuds, equipped with Dolby Atmos and head-tracking technology for an immersive listening experience. Built for comfort while working out, the TF8 fitness earbuds feature a secure and breathable fit perfect for wearing during exercise. Both sets of earbuds come with UVnano charging cases that fight bacteria and help keep things clean between use.

LG TONE Free T90 wireless earbuds. LG TONE Free TF8 wireless earbuds.

Visit LG’s official website once 20 November rolls around to browse the full range of Black Friday sale items. There are a lot of discounts worth checking out for both work and play purposes. And remember, some of these price drops are only live on 24 November.

