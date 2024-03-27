LG’s CineBeam Q portable projector is premium in design and price

Projectors don’t have to look like a boring box, as LG showed at CES 2024 earlier in the year. Now known as the CineBeam Q, the classy-looking device is headed to Australia, along with a pre-order discount.

A small and portable projector with a 360-degree rotatable handle, LG’s CineBeam Q projects a 4K image up to 120 inches in size. Billed as a device suited to both indoor and outdoor use, it uses an RGB laser light with a maximum brightness of 500 lumens. Unlike some portable projectors, this one doesn’t have a built-in battery, so you’ll need an external power source.

It’s also not the brightest projector on the market, so you’ll want a fairly dark environment to get the best picture. While brightness may not be its standout feature, the CineBeam Q wields a decent 450,000:1 contrast ratio and supports HDR 10 content. Plus, it handles colours with aplomb, encompassing 154% of the DCI-P3 gamut. When not watching TV shows or movies, you can use the projector to display images and mood lighting.

There are also plenty of smarts housed within its 1.49kg chassis. AirPlay and Miracast are included as part of LG’s webOS 6.0 smart platform. Other than device casting, the operating system includes apps for popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Stan, and YouTube.

LG made a big deal out of its ongoing software support when announcing the 2024 TV range earlier in the month. There’s no word yet whether a similar update cycle will come to projectors like the CineBeam Q.

LG CineBeam Q projector price in Australia

As suggested by its premium aesthetic, this projector doesn’t come cheap. It retails for $2,499, although there’s a limited-time pre-order discount. Until 31 March 2024, it’s 20% off via LG’s website, bringing it down to $1,999.20.

The LG CineBeam Q projector then officially launches on 1 April across home entertainment retailers. Lining up against Samsung’s Freestyle projector, it produces a larger image and presents a more elegant design, but carries a substantially higher price tag.

Read more projector news on GadgetGuy