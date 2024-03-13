2024 LG OLED TV range is cheaper than last year’s models

LG has officially launched its 2024 TV range in Australia, revealing that many of this year’s models are cheaper than their predecessors. Given that this includes the successors to some of the current best TVs, it’s very welcome news.

Taking over Allianz Stadium in Sydney to celebrate 25 years of the company’s “Life’s Good” slogan, LG launched its home entertainment range in style. It was an occasion for milestones, with LG also celebrating 11 years of OLED TVs and 10 years of its WebOS platform.

On show at the event were most of the TVs LG is launching this year, as first revealed at CES 2024, ranging from the cute and compact to the dreamily enormous. Among the standard designs on display, there was also plenty of delightfully weird for good measure.

But, while the quirky TV-in-a-briefcase and a gorgeous almost-$100,000 fully wireless TV were highlights, the bigger news came in surprisingly affordable packages.

The most exciting thing is that LG’s B series of entry-level OLED TVs will cost roughly 20% less than last year’s models. For example, last year’s 65-inch B3 OLED TV sold for $4,099. This year, the 65-inch B4 OLED is $3,299.

Across the board, the 2024 LG TV range costs either the same or less than last year’s models. Some TVs are up to $1,000 cheaper when compared to their predecessors. Price-easing used to be expected for TVs, but it’s been rarer in recent years thanks to inflation, record corporate profits, the sinking Australian dollar, and the general state of the world.

LG TVs now get annual software upgrades

In even bigger news, LG is promising up to five years of major WebOS updates across its TVs. As far as major TV brands are concerned, it’s an unheard-of move. It addresses a common pain point, where you’re stuck with an operating system long after a company has improved it for next year’s TV. WebOS 24, the latest version, also comes with the nice addition of Chromecast.

TV makers have often said that it’s due to limitations in older processors, despite also touting the power of those processors at launch. Given TVs are connected devices now, having those extra security and UI updates will be a relief for many.

New LG TVs will come with up to five years of major OS upgrades. Image: supplied.

Adding to the pleasant surprise is that these updates will also come to 2022 and 2023 LG TVs. Models from 2022, like the C2, will receive updates until 2026, and 2023 TVs like the C3 will be supported until 2027. All for free. So, if you bought your LG TV last year and like the look of the new home screen, you’re in luck. If you do not like the look of the new home screen, then you’re in the opposite kind of luck.

Another interesting morsel of information LG shared was that the company predicts that 75-inch screens will account for 40% of its TV revenue in 2024. This tidbit doesn’t tell us a whole lot, because 75-inch screens are more expensive. Plus, there’s far too much maths involved to work out what percentage of sales that equates to. But it does say a lot about how TV sizes in Australia have shifted over recent years.

2024 LG TV range release date and price

Each new LG TV is coming to Australian stores over the next few months. Many of the OLED and QNED models are only a matter of weeks away.

You can see the announced price details below, including a comparison with last year’s models where possible. In the meantime, you can check out full details, including specifications, on LG’s website.

Series Model RRP 2023

equivalent price In-store release date OLED evo M4 OLED97M4 TBA June OLED83M4 TBA June OLED77M4 TBA June OLED evo G4 OLED83G4 $9,999 $10,999 March OLED77G4 $7,999 $8,399 March OLED65G4 $5,299 $5,299 March OLED55G4 $4,199 $4,199 March OLED evo C4 OLED83C4 $7,999 $8,999 April OLED77C4 $5,999 $6,799 March OLED65C4 $4,299 $4,299 March OLED55C4 $3,299 $3,299 March OLED48C4 $2,499 $2,899 March OLED42C4 $2,199 $2,599 March OLED B4 OLED65B4 $3,299 $4,099 March OLED55B4 $2,499 $3,149 March QNED91 86QNED91 $5,499 April 75QNED91 $3,999 March 65QNED91 $2,999 March QNED89 98QNED89 $8,999 May QNED86 86QNED86 $4,299 $5,999 April 75QNED86 $2,999 $4,499 March 65QNED86 $2,299 $3,499 March 55QNED86 $1,799 March QNED81 86QNED81 $3,699 $4,999 April 75QNED81 $2,499 $3,499 March 65QNED81 $1,899 $2,499 March 55QNED81 $1,499 $1,999 March 50QNED81 $1,299 March 43QNED81 $1,099 March UT80 86UT80 $2,899 March 75UT80 $1,899 March 65UT80 $1,499 March 55UT80 $1,199 March 50UT80 $999 March 43UT80 $899 March LG OLED Flex 42LX3Q $4,999 $4,999 Available now LG StanbyME 27ART10AKPL $1,999 $1,999 Available now LG StanbyME GO 27LX5QKNA TBA September

As a sweetener for early adopters, you can get a gift card valued at up to $300 when buying an eligible LG TV model before 3 April 2024.

Alice Clarke travelled to Sydney as a guest of LG Australia.