Samsung Black Friday sale: save big on fridges, monitors and more

Samsung is also getting around the Black Friday sales, albeit with a twist. You can save big bucks on Samsung fridges, laundry appliances, vacuums, computer monitors and more over Black Friday. But wait, there’s more!

In addition to various discounts across its wide range of gadgets, the South Korean brand has several 24-hour flash sales throughout November. Every Friday this month, you can use a special code to save hundreds on even more devices. It requires signing up with your email, after which you’ll receive your code to access the exclusive limited-time discounts.

Outside of the flash sales, Samsung has dropped the price on lots of home appliances and displays, with discounts as much as $800 on some models. If you haven’t used it already, you can get 10% off your first purchase using the Samsung Shop App, giving you a further discount on eligible items.

Here are some of the highlights, as listed on the Samsung website, with the flash sale inclusions further down the page.

Samsung Black Friday deals

TV and soundbar

There’s not much yet in the way of home entertainment deals, although $500 off the excellent Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar is pretty nice.

Home appliances

Most of the sale items are currently home appliances, ranging from fridges to washers and dryers. Samsung’s laundry appliances are full of smarts, making them well worth the consideration.

Monitors

Samsung’s computer monitors look great and house many smart features, doubling as an all-in-one productivity and entertainment device. You can currently get up to $700 off some of the high-end displays that use OLED for vibrant colours and brilliant contrast levels.

Limited-time flash sales

These are the current flash sales live on Samsung’s website until 8:59 AM AEDT on 18 November. Make sure you’ve signed up and have your code ready to claim the discount.

Phones, tablets, and wearables

Galaxy Watch6 Classic – save $200

Galaxy Z Fold5 – save $400

Galaxy Z Flip5 – save $250

Galaxy S23 Ultra – save $300

Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi 128GB Grey – now 30% off

TVs and soundbars

65″ QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV – save $700

55″ S95C OLED 4K Smart TV – save $600

75″ The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV – save $500

HW-Q930C Soundbar – now 43% off

Sound Tower – from 50% off

