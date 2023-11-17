Samsung Black Friday sale: save big on fridges, monitors and more

Samsung is also getting around the Black Friday sales, albeit with a twist. You can save big bucks on Samsung fridges, laundry appliances, vacuums, computer monitors and more over Black Friday. But wait, there’s more!
In addition to various discounts across its wide range of gadgets, the South Korean brand has several 24-hour flash sales throughout November. Every Friday this month, you can use a special code to save hundreds on even more devices. It requires signing up with your email, after which you’ll receive your code to access the exclusive limited-time discounts.
Outside of the flash sales, Samsung has dropped the price on lots of home appliances and displays, with discounts as much as $800 on some models. If you haven’t used it already, you can get 10% off your first purchase using the Samsung Shop App, giving you a further discount on eligible items.
Here are some of the highlights, as listed on the Samsung website, with the flash sale inclusions further down the page.
Samsung Black Friday deals
TV and soundbar
There’s not much yet in the way of home entertainment deals, although $500 off the excellent Samsung HW-Q990C soundbar is pretty nice.
- HW-Q990C Q-Series Soundbar $1,499 (RRP $1,999)
- 75-inch CU8000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV $1,499 (RRP $1,799)
Home appliances
Most of the sale items are currently home appliances, ranging from fridges to washers and dryers. Samsung’s laundry appliances are full of smarts, making them well worth the consideration.
- 648L French Door Refrigerator $3,249 (RRP $4,049)
- 427L Bottom Mount Refrigerator $1,049 (RRP $1,349)
- 9kg BESPOKE Smart Heat Pump Dryer with AI Dry $1,799 (RRP $1,899)
- 8kg Heat Pump Smart Dryer $999 (RRP $1,549)
- 12kg BESPOKE BubbleWash Smart Front Load Washer with AI Wash $1,399 (RRP $1,599)
- BESPOKE Jet Elite Extra Stick Vacuum with Soft Brush and Power Mop $1,099 (RRP $1,399)
- BESPOKE Jet AI Stick Vacuum Cleaner 250W $1,299 (RRP $1,499)
- Ultimate Air Purifier AX90 $699 (RRP $999)
Monitors
Samsung’s computer monitors look great and house many smart features, doubling as an all-in-one productivity and entertainment device. You can currently get up to $700 off some of the high-end displays that use OLED for vibrant colours and brilliant contrast levels.
- 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 Curved DQHD Gaming Monitor $1,999 (RRP $2,699)
- 57-inch Odyssey Neo G95NC Curved QLED DUHD Gaming Monitor $2,699 (RRP $3,199)
- 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor $1,399 (RRP $1,899)
- 32-inch Smart Monitor M70C UHD $699 (RRP $849)
- 32-inch Smart Monitor M50C UHD $299 (RRP $449)
Limited-time flash sales
These are the current flash sales live on Samsung’s website until 8:59 AM AEDT on 18 November. Make sure you’ve signed up and have your code ready to claim the discount.
Phones, tablets, and wearables
- Galaxy Watch6 Classic – save $200
- Galaxy Z Fold5 – save $400
- Galaxy Z Flip5 – save $250
- Galaxy S23 Ultra – save $300
- Tab S6 Lite Wi-Fi 128GB Grey – now 30% off
TVs and soundbars
- 65″ QN85C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV – save $700
- 55″ S95C OLED 4K Smart TV – save $600
- 75″ The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV – save $500
- HW-Q930C Soundbar – now 43% off
- Sound Tower – from 50% off