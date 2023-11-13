EcoFlow Black Friday sales: save up to $800 on portable power

Sponsored EcoFlow

Black Friday is still just over a week away but the savings have already started, with EcoFlow taking up to 38% off its popular range of portable power stations. As the Australian summer approaches, it’s the perfect time to power your outdoor adventures.

Between 13 November and 3 December, you can save as much as $800 on EcoFlow portable power stations, smart devices, batteries, and bundles. There’s everything you need for off-grid power, whether it be for a camping trip, an outdoor worksite, or a backup electricity source at home.

Discounted now across the EcoFlow website, Amazon, and retailers, you can browse the full range of sale items and grab a bargain, backed by extensive customer service support.

Massive savings on Delta Pro during EcoFlow Black Friday sale

Leading the sale is a deep $800 discount on the powerful EcoFlow Delta Pro portable power station, bringing it down to $5,799. Used by over 150,000 households around the world, the Delta Pro wields a sizable 3.6kWh capacity, expandable up to 25kWh for a long-lasting energy source.

EcoFlow Delta Pro.

Designed to back up your home in the event of a blackout, or staying powered while on the road, the Delta Pro is an essential companion. It’s easy to take with you thanks to its luggage-inspired design, and the fast charging technology means you’re never waiting long.

Able to power 99% of appliances, this portable power station ensures that you can take your creature comforts with you, anytime, anywhere.

Even more discounts on popular power products

Save up to $300 on the ultra-portable River range of EcoFlow power stations, ideal for taking with you wherever you go. This includes the River, on sale for $499 (was $699), and the River Pro for just $899 (was $1,199). Even the new River 2 portable power stations are on sale, giving you up to 768Wh capacity to power your gear.

Add some luxury to your camping travel, with the Wave 2 portable air conditioner discounted to $1,799 (was $1,999) and Glacier 3-in-1 portable fridge, freezer, and ice maker for $1,399 (was $1,499). EcoFlow helps make lukewarm drinks a thing of the past, letting you relax in style.

EcoFlow River.

If you want to go all-out on your backup power solution, there’s also the Dual Fuel Smart Generator for $1,999 (was $2,399). Equipped with smart monitoring and live alert features, it efficiently uses petrol or LPG to recharge your power stations and power your appliances in an emergency.

Want even more out of your portable power station? During the EcoFlow Black Friday sale, save nearly $600 on a River Pro and 220W portable solar panel bundle, and take $300 off a River 2 Max bundled with a 110W solar panel.

To top things off, you also earn gifts as you shop the EcoFlow Black Friday sales, with the following items up for grabs:

Spend $900: Free gardening tool

Spend $1,600: Free emergency light

Spend $2,700: Free camping chair

Spend $6,000: Free Wave portable air conditioner

Shop EcoFlow Black Friday sales with confidence

Whether you’re shopping online or in-store, EcoFlow’s customer service and post-purchase support help you get the most out of your devices. There are over 400 partner stores where you can get expert advice and see each product in person. Plus, you’ll get a device that provides ongoing value, with up to 10-year warranties on offer.

You also benefit from highly responsive customer support, so you get the most out of your EcoFlow product. Tips, tricks, and advice are also available via the official EcoFlow Australia Facebook group, where you can join the community of like-minded enthusiasts.

Live now, the huge EcoFlow Black Friday sale has massive savings available between 13 November and 3 December. Get in soon to pick up a great deal on all your portable power needs.

Shop the EcoFlow Black Friday sale now