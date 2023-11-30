2023 App Store Awards winners include a locally-made favourite

Apple has announced the winners of the App Store Awards 2023, with 14 apps recognised across various categories, with Australian-made game Unpacking among them.

Voted on by App Store editors, the winners were picked from a pool of nearly 40 apps across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV ecosystems. In addition to technical design, Apple chose several apps that inspired cultural change through inclusivity and diversity. Last year saw 16 apps awarded, including Wylde Flowers, an Australian-made Apple Arcade game.

Unpacking from Brisbane-based team Witch Beam, won a Cultural Impact award off the back of its wonderful storytelling and accessible approach to gameplay. After originally launching on consoles in 2021, Unpacking launched on iOS earlier this year. It’s a lovely puzzle game that’s inclusive by design through wordless storytelling.

Here is the full winners’ list of App Store Awards for 2023. Stay tuned for more coverage of the apps you need to check out.

2023 App Store Awards Winners

Apps

Photo-editing app Photomator.

Games

iPhone Game of the Year – Honkai: Star Rail.

Cultural Impact Winners

Cultural Impact Winner – Unpacking.

Trend of the year

Apple also highlighted generative AI as its App Store “trend of the year”. It’s perhaps the strongest indication of the company’s intention to hop on the AI bandwagon after a relatively conservative approach in comparison to other brands. As part of this, Apple listed several apps that embody the generative AI trend, including ChatGPT, Canva, and Sololearn.

Alongside the awards, a new report from the Progressive Policy Institute released, estimating that 182,000 Australians are currently employed as part of the “app economy”, up from 156,000 in 2021. It refers to the broad industry of people who make apps or work for companies that revolve around app-based products and services. There are many great app developers in Australia, with Procreate and Afterpay listed as some of the most prominent recent exports.

