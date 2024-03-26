Apple locks in WWDC24 for 10 June: here’s what you need to know

WWDC24, Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, now has a confirmed date, with the big tech event starting on 10 June this year. Along with software and hardware announcements, AI tech is expected to feature heavily.

Taking place at the company’s Californian-based Apple Park HQ in Cupertino, WWDC24 is something of an Apple Christmas. Headlined by a keynote presentation on 10 June, the event will reveal the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. That’s a lot of operating systems.

As a developer-focused conference, WWDC24 sees both app developers and media converge to learn about the latest Apple tech. Last year’s event saw the long-awaited debut of the Apple Vision Pro headset, which has since launched in North America but not here in Australia. New Mac computers, including the 15-inch MacBook Air, also featured at the 2023 conference, alongside iOS 17.

What’s expected at WWDC24?

One of the most anticipated announcements at this year’s WWDC is iOS 18, the latest iPhone software platform. Apple has traditionally been quiet on topics like AI, which is expected to change come June. Against the backdrop of an antitrust case levelled against Apple by the US Department of Justice, talks are underway to potentially use Google’s Gemini AI technology in iPhones.

It wouldn’t be an unprecedented move, considering that Google has already lent AI technology to the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones. Features like Circle to Search debuted with the S24 range before coming to the Pixel 8 phones and older Galaxy devices. There’s no guarantee that such features will come to iPhones, but talks are underway.

Following the main presentation at WWDC24, developers can attend sessions aimed at creating apps based on the new hardware and software features. In-person places are limited, with registrations open now, but everything is also accessible online. Younger developers can also apply for the Swift Student Challenge for the chance to attend Apple HQ.

