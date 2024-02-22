Free Samsung Galaxy AI update comes to older phones soon

As if there wasn’t already enough buzz about AI, today Samsung announced the availability of its new and previously exclusive Galaxy AI features on older Galaxy devices. This will take the shape of an update to Samsung’s One UI 6.1 software, which as Samsung says is “engineered to further the democratization [sic] of mobile AI.”

Which phones are included?

So if you’re the lucky owner of any Galaxy S23 phones, along with the S23 FE and Z-series Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 devices, the new AI features will start to roll out in Australia from April.

This brings last year’s devices up to speed with the recently launched Galaxy S24 smartphones, with the same on-device and cloud-based technology. No word yet if any of the AI features will be removed since the S24 has the fastest neural-processing capabilities, but we expect older devices to be powerful enough.

This is only the beginning of Galaxy AI, as we plan to bring the experience to over 100 million Galaxy users within 2024 and continue to innovate ways to harness the unlimited possibilities of mobile AI. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics

Samsung Z-series phones like the Fold 5 shown here will get the new AI features update.

What are the new Samsung Galaxy AI features again?

Want an in-depth look at the Samsung Galaxy AI features? I filmed a hands-on experience with the new software tools, with Google’s Circle to Search a big highlight. You can also read our review of the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which currently sits at the top of the Android tree.

Or, if you’re after a quick summary, here are the big Samsung Galaxy AI features coming to previous devices:

Chat Assist can translate messages in 13 different languages

can translate messages in 13 different languages Live Translate brings real-time interactions with voice and text translations for phone calls

brings real-time interactions with voice and text translations for phone calls Interpreter helps users engage in spontaneous conversations with locals while traveling

helps users engage in spontaneous conversations with locals while traveling Circle to Search with Google generates search results with a swift circle-motioned gesture

generates search results with a swift circle-motioned gesture Note Assist helps you create formats, generate summaries and translate notes

helps you create formats, generate summaries and translate notes Browsing Assist generates comprehensive summaries of websites

generates comprehensive summaries of websites Transcript Assist can transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations

can transcribe meeting recordings and generate summaries and translations Generative Edit helps you resize, reposition, or realign objects in photos to improve your photos

helps you resize, reposition, or realign objects in photos to improve your photos Edit Suggestion can analyse and improve your existing photos

can analyse and improve your existing photos Instant Slow-mo generates additional frames for slow-motion videos for better playback of action-packed moments

Read more phone news on GadgetGuy