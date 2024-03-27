New Arlo bundle feature lets you save up to 20% on home security

Home security is one of those evergreen concerns many of us worry about. But with everything so expensive right now, who’s got the cash to splurge on good gear? To help make things a bit more affordable, Arlo has launched a new bundle feature on its website, offering discounts when you buy multiple security devices at the same time.

It makes sense, considering that larger properties might need multiple cameras to avoid any blind spots. The good news is that the Arlo bundle offer is fairly widespread; looking at the website reveals that the discounts are linked to the total spent, letting you customise bundles to suit your needs.

For example, buying $250 of gear nets you a 10% discount. Spend $500, and you save 15%, while purchases of $1,000 or more result in a 20% discount.

Which Arlo devices can you bundle?

There’s a lot of stuff eligible, too. Included on the Arlo bundle page is the Essential range of cameras and video doorbells, in addition to the high-end Arlo Pro 5 2K camera. Other models include the mobile-enabled Arlo Go 2, plus plenty of accessories including mounts and solar panel chargers.

Beyond hardware, Arlo is also big on software. The company recently hit three million subscribers on its Arlo Secure subscription platform, which starts at $7.99 a month for one camera. Like many other smart home companies, the software service unlocks additional features like cloud storage, more notification customisation and smart alerts.

As far as home security companies go, Arlo has a strong reputation for the quality of its devices. With the added ability to bundle different models together, it’s now a little more affordable to monitor your home.

Just make sure you follow the rules and don’t install a security camera in an Airbnb property.

Find more deals on GadgetGuy