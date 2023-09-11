BLUETTI Power Week offers up to 20% discount power stations  

Sponsored BLUETTI

In today’s world, electricity fuels every aspect of our lives, from home to off-grid adventures. However, high energy costs can put a significant dent in our wallets. The BLUETTI Power Week sale from now until 18 September is the best time to score affordable power solutions, with up to 20% off products designed to optimise power consumption and revolutionise your energy experience.

In addition, every purchase to the amount of $1500, $2500 and $3500 will receive some BLUETTI gifts. You will also receive triple BLUETTI Bucks which can be redeemed for coupons and gifts.

Reducing power bills

According to VOA (Voice of America) news, Australians are paying some of the world’s highest power prices. Sharp increases in power prices are making a cost-of-living crisis even worse. While with the BLUETTI AC300, you could still live comfortably without paying high electricity bills.

Paired with a B300 battery, the AC500 inverter provides up to 5000W power.

Modular in design, the AC300 is a 15-outlet, 3000W inverter that could power nearly anything plugged in, from refrigerators to microwaves to air conditioners. The real magic happens when it teams up with one to four 3072Wh BLUETTI B300 batteries, creating a scalable capacity of up to 12,288Wh. This flexibility allows you to tailor your power system precisely to your needs.

The AC300 supports solar charging of up to 2400W and integrates seamlessly with existing or new solar setups, such as the BLUETTI PV350 folding panels. By storing excess solar energy during the day and using it during peak hours or at night, this system could greatly slash your energy costs while promoting a greener lifestyle.

The BLUETTI AC300&B300 combo is $4998, and you can add an extra $99 for a PV350 Solar Panel. The total saving is $1299.

If you already have an AC300 system and are looking for an upgrade to meet your growing power needs. Choose the BLUETTI AC500+B300S, a 5000W modular power system with a flexible capacity of up to 18,432Wh and 3000W solar charging. When you order an AC500+B300S combo during this promotion, you’ll receive a complimentary $499 trolley, making it easier than ever to transport and enjoy your newfound power potential.

The EP500Pro can power fridges, mowers, and even circular saws.

If you need a mobile power supply, the all-in-one EP500Pro is your best choice. It comes with a 5120Wh LiFePO₄ battery pack and a 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter. Despite its heavy weight, it rolls easily to wherever power is needed, thanks to four sleek wheels on the bottom.

This 15-outlet power station could power anything from fridges to circular saws and lawnmowers. Offering a rapid 5400W dual AC+PV charging option, it can be swiftly replenished by the day and capitalise on low power prices. As dusk falls, it taps into the reservoir of stored free or inexpensive power to power your home, effectively reducing your energy expenses. In times of extended outages, its generous capacity ensures your home remains illuminated and connected.

The EP500Pro+PV350 is reduced to from $7698 to $6299. Save $1399.

For those with modest power needs and a limited budget, the 2000W EP500 is an excellent choice. Sharing the capacity and wheeled design of its sibling, the EP500Pro, it’s a versatile powerhouse that can easily power a variety of appliances. What’s more, its 1800W AC+PV dual charging capability also offers a way to save on your energy bills.

The EP500 is reduced from $5999 to $5499. Save $500.

Elevating off-grid living

Embarking on an off-grid journey or living far from the grid? BLUETTI has your back with the AC200P, a robust generator delivering 2000W of continuous power and 4800W of starting power. This powerhouse fuels an impressive range of appliances, from RV heaters to water pumps, microwaves, and even your RV as it has a 12V/25A RV outlet. Its versatile array of 13 outlets includes two AC ports, five USB ports, four 12V DC ports, and two wireless charging pads, offering a one-stop charging haven for all your needs.

The 2000Wh power beast supports fast 700W solar charging and can top up in 3.5 to 4 hours. Connecting it to solar panels, you’ll get an endless energy supply wherever at any time. As its capacity is expandable to 6096Wh with two B230 expansion batteries, the AC200P can evolve alongside your growing energy needs.

The AC180 can recharge to 80% capacity in just 45 minutes.

For a more compact yet potent option, consider the AC180, a versatile generator tailored for mobility. Weighing about 16.4kg, it easily fits in the boot of your car, ready to hit the road. It can dish out 1800W of power and increase to 2700W in power lifting mode, to run resistive devices such as dryers and electric kettles. Its fast 1440W AC charging enables an 80% recharge in just 45 minutes. You can easily feed it up during your pit stops.

When coupled with solar panels, such as the BLUETTI PV350 folding panels, the AC180 could support a maximum solar input of 500W, and be fully charged in as little as 2 hours. This 1152Wh power station offers a greener and quieter alternative to traditional gas generators when venturing outdoors.

The AC200P and AC180 aren’t part of the BLUETTI Power Week sale, but are at their best prices now. The AC200P is on Clearance Sale for $1999, and the AC180 is on Hot Sale $1499.

Energising your outdoor adventures

It’s time for outdoor escapades, be it bushwalking, fishing, camping, rafting, or capturing scenic vistas with your camera or drone. For those looking for a rugged power solution, the dust and water-resistant (IP65-rated) AC60 is a true marvel.

A true marvel: The AC60 pairs with B80 battery packs for up to 2015Wh.

At approximately 9.1kg, the AC60 offers 600W of power and 403Wh of capacity, expandable to 2015Wh with two B80 battery packs. With 7 versatile outlets, it can power a range of devices such as ice makers, refrigerators, phones, laptops, and more.

Given BLUETTI Turbo Charging technology, you can charge the AC60 in just 1 hour using 600W AC charging. Powered by a LiFePO 4 battery for a long battery life of over 3,000 cycles, and backed by BLUETTI’s industry-leading 6-year warranty, the AC60 will keep you charged outdoors, rain or shine, for years to come.

The AC60 was $999 but sells for $899 during BLUETTI Power Week. Save $100

