BLUETTI supercharges Christmas with power deals

Sponsored Bluetti

Portable power brand, BLUETTI supercharges Christmas with three new models in time for Yultide gifting, and offers up to 27% off other power stations in its range. Whether you’re at home or out bush at your favourite campsite, there’s probably no better way to keep the (tree) lights shining all throughout the holiday season.

Versatile powerhouse: BLUETTI AC200L

Preparing for a beach BBQ? The new AC200L has got you covered. An upgrade of the AC200MAXm the AC200L has a larger output of 2400W to power your electric grills, fridges, fans, and more at once. And you can fast charge it at 2400W from the wall without requiring an adapter.

When you’re feasting on the best salmon and prawns at your cookouts, your AC200L can harvest up to 1200 watts from the sun, helping to ensure you always have plenty of power.

Even more versatile than the AC200MAX, the AC200L also works as a responsive home backup power supply. Its 20ms UPS mode will automatically detect power failures and keep your sensitive equipment running.

Mobile power hub: BLUETTI AC70

Building on the success of the EB70, the AC70 is also a grab-and-go generator for your holiday camping trip, picnic, or emergency backup. It has similar power and capacity to its predecessor, so what’s new? With the AC70, you can turn on Power Lifting mode through the BLUETTI app to run some resistive loads that normally draw 2000W, such as kettles and power tools. Plus it charges faster: from empty to 100% in just 1.5 hours, without the need for an adapter. It also has a rapid 20ms UPS function for power failure preparedness.

On-the-go power: BLUETTI AC2A

The AC2A will replace the EB3A as BLUETTI’s smallest power generator. The newcomer weighs just 3.6kg, which gives you an idea of how much power it packs – 204Wh. Not a lot, but perfect for powering your 20W speaker for about 5.5 hours and your drones and phones several times. It’s ideal for fishing, camping, and weekends in the bush.

Outdoor Solar Generator Kit: BLUETTI AC180 + MP200

If you’re looking for a powerful solar generator bundle to keep your outdoor party powered, check out one of BLUETTI’s bestsellers: the AC180 with MP200 solar panel. This 16kg portable power station can power your lights, coffee maker, microwave, and even some 2000W resistive loads.

It’s better to bring along some MP200 foldable solar panels if you have a bunch of gadgets plugged in. This will allow you to draw power from the generator while it charges efficiently from sunlight at 500W. The AC180 also charges quickly from the wall – from zero to 80% in 45 minutes – so you always have the power to go.

Scalable home backup power: BLUETTI AC300 + B300

During the summer bushfire season, you may need this UPS as a home backup: the AC300 and B300 system will help keep all your home essentials, including lights, refrigerator, and even air conditioner, running after 20ms of power loss. This modular battery system is customisable to your needs and budget. By choosing four B300 batteries, each providing 3072Wh, you can scale up to a whopping 12,288Wh of power. The AC300 system recharges fast either via 3000W mains charging or 2400W solar to maximise clean energy and save on your bills.

If you need more power, check out its big brother: the AC500 with 5000W output and a maximum flexible capacity of 18,432Wh. However, for an all-round power solution, the 2000W/5100Wh EP500 on wheels should do the trick.

Why shop BLUETTI this Christmas?

When you buy from BLUETTI, you get more than a product. You get a greener, more energy-independent lifestyle, just like BLUETTI Hero, Tom Phease.

Tom, 75, lives on a farm far from the grid. He bought BLUETTI’s AC300 and AC500 battery systems and connected them to his solar shed to achieve energy self-sufficiency. Tom even gave his friend Sarah an EP200P as a Christmas gift to help her save money on her electricity bill. You can see more of Tom’s story in the BLUETTI documentary on YouTube.

And addition to great power station deals, BLUETTI’s loyatlty progran rewards purchasers with triple BLUETTI BUCKS on every order, plus a 5% discount for friend referrals.

