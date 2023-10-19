Intel unveils AI-tuned Intel Core 14th gen desktop processors

Taking advantage of AI to optimise gaming and overclocking, Intel Core 14th gen desktop processors break the 6 GHz performance barrier.

Launched this week, Intel’s latest desktop processors rely on the same “Raptor Lake” architecture as last year’s 13th generation Core chips. The 14th generation desktop processor family is led by the Intel Core i9-14900K which includes six new unlocked desktop processors at launch, delivering up to 24 cores and 32 threads.

The Core i9-14900K is capable of reaching up to 6 GHz clock speeds for short bursts, making it the world’s “fastest desktop processor at volume,” according to Intel – referring to its special-edition 13900KS, which first broke the 6 GHz barrier last year but didn’t ship at volume.

Additionally, the new Intel Core i7-14700K offers 20 cores and 28 threads, thanks to four more efficiency cores (E-cores) compared with the previous generation.

Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) now features a new AI Assist feature, bringing one-click AI-guided overclocking to select unlocked Intel Core 14th gen desktop processors.

Timed alongside Intel’s announcement and TwitchCon 2023, Alienware announced the refresh of the Alienware Aurora R16 with a 14th gen Intel core. With this the Aurora R16 becomes Alienware’s most powerful desktop, the first to achieve a 6 GHz CPU clock speed, thanks to the combination of a 14th gen Intel CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics.

The Intel desktop CPU announcement follows last month’s Intel Core Ultra announcement for laptops, delivering local AI, increased graphical power and greater efficiency.

Intel’s 14th gen desktop CPU upgrade comes after AMD unveiled its Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, spanning desktop and laptop devices, at CES in Las Vegas back in January. The new CPU family is led by the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, capable of 5.7 GHz frequency, which introduced AMD 3D V-Cache technology that offers the ability to stack additional cache memory onto the processor when needed.

