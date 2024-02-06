Save 35% with this great Motorola Moto G14 deal

One of the best budget phones, the Moto G14 from Motorola, has an excellent deal right now, bringing it well below $200.

Both the Moto G14 and the more powerful Moto G84 5G have tidy discounts between now and 15 February, in case a new phone is on your Valentine’s Day wishlist. With up to $80 off, it’s a good time to be in the market for an affordable handset.

Motorola shares Valentine’s Day love with Moto G14 deal

During the sale, the Moto G14 is down to $149, roughly 35% off its $229. That’s even cheaper than the previous sale. Even at full price, it’s a value-packed phone ideal for younger users or those who don’t need raw processing power. Our review of the G14 said it “makes compromises in all the right places to hit the sweet spot in this price range”.

Despite its budget price, the Moto G14 has a premium look and feel, bolstered by a generous 6.5-inch display and 5,000mAh battery capacity. Its Pale Lilac finish is quite fetching, too.

On the more powerful end of the scale, the Moto G84 5G is an affordable 5G handset with 12GB of memory. Its display garnered praise in our review, benefitting from vibrant pOLED technology at a sub-$400 price.

Moto G14: $149 (was $229)

Moto G84 5G: $349 (was $399)

Both phones are solid affordable Android devices. The G14 is an excellent choice as someone’s first phone, while the G84 5G steps it up to include 5G connectivity, a stunning display, and more processing power.

You can shop the deals now until 15 Feb at major stores including JB Hi-Fi, Big W, and direct from Motorola. Of the two, the Motorola Moto G14 deal stands out as a fantastic saving on an already reasonably-priced phone. To save even more money, check out the current cheapest SIM plans and pay less on your phone bill.

