PlayStation Access controller out this year for accessible gaming

A long-awaited accessibility device from PlayStation, the aptly-named Access controller designed for PS5 consoles, now has a confirmed December 2023 release date.

Originally shown at CES 2023 under the codename Project Leonardo, the upcoming controller has customisation at its core, making it possible for you to tweak it to your needs. Over a five-year span, PlayStation developed the Access controller in collaboration with accessibility experts to help people with disabilities enjoy gaming more easily.

It also means there will soon be multiple accessibility controllers from major game companies. Microsoft has had the Xbox Adaptive Controller available since 2018, which adopts a similar design philosophy in terms of enabling versatile game inputs.

What’s included with the PlayStation Access controller?

Available to pre-order for $139.95 starting on 21 July, the PlayStation Access controller includes a wide range of accessories and customisation options to suit different needs. From various control stick designs to different-shaped button caps, there are many ways to set up the 360-degree input device.

For even greater modularity, the PlayStation Access controller includes four 3.5mm ports which you can use to connect additional accessories. There’s also the option to connect up to two Access controllers and a DualSense controller together for more customisation.

Here’s a full rundown of what’s included with the Access controller:

Feature Details Size Dimensions (w/h/d): Approx. 141 x 39 x 191 mm

Weight: Approx. 322 grams (0.7 lbs.) 4x expansion ports 3.5mm industry-standard AUX ports for players to connect additional buttons, specialty trigger switches and other compatible accessories 19x button caps 1x wide flat button cap (covers two button sockets)

2x overhang button caps(benefits players with smaller hands as they are positioned closer to the centre)

4x curve button caps (can be pushed if placed along the top or pulled if placed along the bottom of the controller)

8x pillow button caps

4x flat button caps 3x stick caps 1x ball stick cap

1x standard stick cap

1x dome stick cap 23x button cap tags Swappable button cap tags for players to easily mark which inputs they map to each button USB cable 1.5m USB Type-C to Type-C cable (Hi-Speed USB) Quick start guide and safety guide Instructions for setting up the controller, UI settings and button configurations on PS5

Available worldwide on 6 December 2023, the PlayStation Access controller will help more people enjoy playing video games. You can check out the recently published features trailer for a quick look at how it works in action.

Importantly, more control inputs and customisation options help people with disabilities find the best solution for them, which is a win-win situation overall.

