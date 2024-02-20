Tapo P300 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip review: save on your power bill

TP-Link’s Tapo P300 Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip is one of those devices that you didn’t know you needed until you tried it. Sure, you can buy a generic power bar or strip for less money, but then you then miss out on the opportunity to “remote control” devices with your smartphone or even your voice.

Of course, having the ability to turn things on or off is one thing, but you can also reduce power consumption with timers, schedules and automations. Not to mention the ability to protect your premises when you’re away.

TP-Link Tapo P300 review

TP-Link Tapo P300 Power Strip, 2 USB & 1 Type C Port, Alexa, Google Home, HomeKit, 1.5M (Tapo P300） Individual Control – Separately control 3 smart outlets on the power strip via app or voice commands

18 W Fast Charging – Supports up to 18W PD and QC30 charging for compatible devices

HomeKit Enable – Control your connected devices directly from your Apple devices

Remote Control – Instantly turn connected devices on/off wherever you are through the Tapo app

Schedule – Preset a schedule to automatically manage devices

TP-Link Tapo P300 specifications

Price (RRP) $69 Official website TP-Link Warranty 2 years Dimensions (H X W X D) 260 × 64 × 38mm Cord Length 1.5m Material PC (V-0, UL 94), Flame-retardant Buttons System LED

Surge Protection LED Indicator

Individual On/Off Buttons for smart outlets

Individual Status LEDs for smart outlets Rated 230-240V~ 50/60 Hz Maximum Load 2400W, 10A USB Output 9V⎓2A / 12V⎓1.5A / 5V⎓3A (Single Port)

5V⎓3A (Multiple Ports) Compatible smart platforms Apple Home

Alexa

Google Assistant Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi Only

Bluetooth (for setup only) In the box Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Tapo P300

Quick Start Guide

Smart features and capabilities

As a power strip, there are an assortment of power options starting with the three smart outlets. These can be individually controlled and also kept safe with surge, overload, overcurrent and overheat protection, plus the Tapo P300 is made from flame-retardant material.

Then there’s one USB-C port and two USB-A connectors, each with the ability to deliver 18 watts of power. Depending on which type, the USBs also have PD and QC3.0 ratings so they can fast charge compatible smartphones. Keep in mind that there’s no support for remotely controlling the USB ports, just the power sockets, however.

Nice to see 3 x USB connectors included for fast-charging your smartphones.

Voltage-wise, the Tapo P300 is rated for 230-240 volts, 50/60 hertz with a maximum load of 2400 watts/10 amps.

You also get a 1.5-metre cable to plug into the wall, and it needs an 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi network on the 2.4GHz band for remote operation. Thankfully, most home Wi-Fi networks should connect without a problem, and it also uses Bluetooth to make the initial connection easier, but this is for set-up only.

The P300 is compatible with most smart home platforms including Apple Home, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Home. It’s fab to see support for the new Matter standard too, which is intended to allow different brands to work together.

Setting it up

Setting up the Tapo P300 was super easy. As soon as I plugged it in, my iPhone automatically recognised its existence and offered me the option to set it up via the Apple Home app. I just went through the process, which didn’t even require my Wi-Fi network details because it imported the settings automatically, and in a snap, I could see the power strip on my Apple Home dashboard.

Once set up, I had the option of displaying each socket as a separate tile on my dashboard rather than needing to navigate to the power bar first, and then selecting the plug that I wanted. I then renamed “Plugs” 1, 2 and 3 to “TV, Xbox and lamp” so my devices would be easier to identify.

Also, while in Apple Home, I loved the ability to set up an automation to automatically switch my lamp on or off depending on my iPhone’s location. So as I arrived home, the system would switch the power to my lamp’s socket to ‘on’ and when I left my place, it would switch it to ‘off’. I could also control it by saying “Hey Siri, turn off my lamp”.

Also, if you lose internet connectivity, your timers and schedules will still work, so you don’t have to revert back to the dark ages. You just won’t be able to switch them on or off remotely.

Apple Home: easy and quick to get it set up Apple Home: fast access smart sockets Tapo App: run-time info, schedules, timers and Away Mode

While I was happy with my Apple Home setup, it’s also worth using TP-Link’s own app. This has had a recent update with a more streamlined look, and it provides a few more settings and options than Apple Home and other ecosystems. I think this is partly because manufacturers would really prefer that you use their apps, and not hand you over to Apple, Amazon or Google.

TP-Link’s app allowed me to install new firmware, set an auto-update schedule, and check how long devices have been running over the last day, week or month. There are also handy buttons for setting up a schedule, on/off timers and to use the Away Mode for when you’re on holidays or a work trip. And if you want, you can share control of the P300 with other family members by inviting them via the app.

What’s it like to use?

While you could press the physical power button or use the app, I liked to use my voice to control power sockets. However, voice control seems a bit limited as I couldn’t get any other information about the device’s status such as how long it’s been on for. I did discover that you can set a timer for a power socket with your voice though, so you could say “Set a timer for Socket 2 to stay on for 15 minutes”. It would be good, however, if it were easier to find out what you can control with your voice, and how to say it, as there didn’t appear to be any information in the box or online.

Lots of room for bulky brick-style plugs. A lower-profile plug would be preferred for tight spots.

When plugging in devices, there’s enough space in between each to manage bulky power blocks, so I didn’t have any problems squeezing things in. However, a great option would be a flatter plug for when you want to plug it in behind your entertainment console and there’s not much of a gap. Some power boards come with lower-profile plugs that don’t stick out as much.

Who is the Tapo P300 for?

Overall, a smart Wi-Fi power strip is a great way to have control over the power state of your home devices. As many appliances and electronics have a standby mode rather than truly off, the P300’s timers, schedules and automations conveniently and completely kill the power when they’re not in use. This helps eliminate “energy sipping” and can ultimately reduce your energy costs. And then there’s the security aspect too, where you can set up a schedule for your lights to deter break-ins while you’re away.

Price-wise, yes you are going to pay around $30-$40 more than a “not-smart” power strip with surge protection from a reputable brand, such as Belkin’s USB charging 4-socket power strip ($49.95). However, considering the peace of mind and potential energy savings, I think it’s worth it, especially for certain gadget-filled areas like the home office or entertainment console.

If you want to take your smart power monitoring one step further, TP-Link’s Tapo P110M smart plug tracks power consumption too. Personally, I’d love to see an energy monitoring feature added to each socket on the P300, so you can be even more aware of what each device is consuming. Maybe this will be on the cards for a future release.

GadgetGuy occasionally uses affiliate links and may receive a small commission from purchased products.