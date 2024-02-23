Win an ultra-fast TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 router valued at $999

One of the humble backbones of any household, a good Wi-Fi router is an essential piece of modern technology. To help make buffering and network congestion a thing of the past, GadgetGuy and TP-Link have teamed up to give away one Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7 router valued at $999.

One of the first officially certified Wi-Fi 7 routers, the TP-Link Archer BE800 is extremely fast. A step up from the previous-gen Wi-Fi 6E technology, Wi-Fi 7 is even better at delivering faster internet to more devices at once.

Tested in real-world situations, the TP-Link Archer BE800 leaves older Wi-Fi technology in the dust. Even if you don’t have the fastest NBN plan going around, it handles more congestion and network traffic more efficiently, making it easier to work, stream, and play using multiple devices under the same roof.

If you do have a Wi-Fi 7-compatible device, like a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or Google Pixel 8 Pro, you’ll notice even more of a difference. Using a technology called Multi-Link Operation (MLO) Wi-Fi 7 devices can access both 5GHz and 6GHz network bands simultaneously. That means less latency and better network reliability, which is great for watching 4K streams while downloading big files without interruption.

The Archer BE800 is faster, more reliable, and more secure – you can even use it as a home media server via its USB 3.0 port. Fast and versatile, it’s an extremely powerful home networking device.

Enter the TP-Link Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7 router giveaway

For your chance to win this ultra-fast router, simply follow the steps below to enter the giveaway. The more entries you complete, the greater your chance of winning!

Act quickly because entries close on 7 March 2024 at 4pm AEDT. More Wi-Fi 7 devices are coming this year, so it’s the perfect time to upgrade your home network to take full advantage and enjoy better Wi-Fi.

You can also learn more about the Archer BE800 and Wi-Fi routers on the TP-Link website.

Now’s the time to act and say goodbye to slow Wi-Fi. Good luck!