TP-Link Archer BE800 Wi-Fi 7 router review: a fast future

To review a Wi-Fi 7 device like the TP-Link Archer BE800, I need to lean heavily on the “F” word: future-proof. I’m not being hyperbolic when I describe the technology within this router as among the most powerful a consumer can buy. Even though there are tangible benefits for many users now, its full potential will only be realised in the coming years. This is a device you future-proof your home with.

Wi-Fi 7 only recently received official certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance, an organisation that oversees the standardisation of the technology. One of the first devices recognised under this initiative was the Archer BE800. That’s how cutting-edge this tech is. Not many consumer-facing devices support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, which will change now that the formal certification is in place.

Despite the lack of devices able to tap into the full potential of the TP-Link Archer BE800, it still demonstrates a fully-fledged network solution equipped to handle modern homes. Smarter and more powerful than your average router, it enhances your connection quality, even on older devices.

TP-Link Archer BE800 review

First impressions

Looking something like a TIE fighter from Star Wars, the Archer BE800 looks imposing, and yet doesn’t take up anywhere near as much space as its gargantuan-sized packaging suggests.

Setting it up was easy, although bear in mind that you may also need a modem depending on your home internet connection. My home has fibre to the premises NBN, meaning I just connected an Ethernet cable between the NBN box and the router.

After that, I used TP-Link’s Tether app to complete the setup process. It was quick and easy – everything you want from a router. Once powered up, the front of the router illuminates to display various LED patterns. You can customise these in the app to change how often it cycles through patterns, which presets you want, and even create your own. It’s a fun, albeit superfluous addition that you can enable or disable as you please.

Just a friendly router saying g'day. Image: Chris Button.

My home is a two-storey property, so a mesh network is required to get the best signal between floors. I use TP-Link’s Deco X60 mesh routers, which have served me well. However, the Archer BE800 uses a different mesh technology, meaning it’s not built to work with the brand’s Deco range. Instead, it uses EasyMesh, working alongside various extenders, adapters and routers to seamlessly cover larger homes. If you have a multi-storey home, the Deco routers remain a strong solution, like the Deco PX50 which also includes a powerline adapter.

Despite not slotting into my existing mesh network, the Archer BE800 still delivered strong speeds and reduced latency overall.

TP-Link Archer BE800 specifications

Wi-Fi technology Tri-band 19Gbps capacity:

6 GHz: 11,520 Mbps

5 GHz: 5,760 Mbps

2.4 GHz: 1,376 Mbps

Supports up to 100 devices 8 built-in antennas

EasyMesh-compatible Ports Ethernet: 1× 10 Gbps WAN/LAN 1× 10 Gbps SFP+/RJ45 Combo WAN/LAN 4× 2.5 Gbps LAN

USB: 1x USB-A 3.0 Security WPA

WPA2

WPA3

WPA/WPA2-Enterprise Price (RRP) $999 Warranty Three years Official website TP-Link Australia

Why choose Wi-Fi 7?

Put simply, Wi-Fi 7 technology enables higher speeds, increases data transfer rate, and expands the total traffic capacity, letting more devices get better connections simultaneously. For years, you’ve likely read about dual-band wireless technology consisting of the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands. 2.4GHz reaches further but isn’t as fast as 5GHz. With the introduction of Wi-Fi 6E, a third band opened up: 6GHz. As you could probably guess, it’s also faster, albeit restricted to devices that support Wi-Fi 6E.

Wi-Fi 7 takes the 6GHz band and turbocharges it, increasing the width to 320MHz. Without getting too bogged down by details, it means that compatible devices get faster speeds, and you’ll run into fewer congestion issues as Wi-Fi 7 uptake increases. But wait, there’s more! Multi-Link Operation (MLO) lets devices use both the 5GHz and 6GHz bands at once. Instead of swapping between them separately depending on range, devices just use both.

You’re certainly not lacking in ports. Image: Chris Button.

That all sounds pretty good, right? As it currently stands, only a handful of consumer gadgets currently support Wi-Fi 7. Phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Google Pixel 8 currently have Wi-Fi 7 tech, but not much else. Expect to see more compatibility throughout 2024 and beyond, with more computers and laptops tipped to take advantage.

Your own internet connection also determines the utility of such a router. The most popular NBN plans in Australia tend to hover around 50Mbps download speeds. I have a 250Mbps plan at home where I work. Multi-gigabit internet just isn’t a reality for many Australians.

However, that’s not to say Wi-Fi 7 can’t improve what you already have. No matter your speeds, every network benefits from reduced latency and a better-quality signal. For households and offices with fast internet, the increased capacity is a bonus.

Packed with features

More than just a router equipped with strong networking technology, the TP-Link Archer BE800 enables a whole lot else. You can use a web-based interface to get into the nitty-gritty, but the Tether app makes monitoring your home network easy.

One big plus next to the router’s name is the ability to set up guest networks. Some routers only offer limited guest customisation, whereas the BE800 lets you create guest networks for all three bands. If a visitor is only going to use the Wi-Fi sparingly, it makes much more sense to just set them up on the guest network instead of adding them to your main connection.

If you’ve got a USB storage device filled with media, you can also plug it into the router to create a server accessible by connected devices. The same also goes for using VPNs. Instead of needing a VPN on each device, the BE800 has the option to run a VPN and a normal connection simultaneously, giving you more flexibility over how each device accesses the internet.

As part of the software package, TP-Link’s HomeShield platform includes various security and safety features. Basic protection comes for free, but you need a subscription for additional features. Although the included parental controls are robust, handy tools like time limits and app restrictions also require a subscription. Different features require separate subscriptions, like Security+ and Advanced Parental Controls, which quickly add up. Logically, it makes sense that someone without kids doesn’t need to pay for parental controls, but it’s a bummer that you need to sign up for multiple things if you need both.

It doesn’t take long for the subscriptions to add up. Image: Chris Button.

Put to the test

Now, it’s tricky to definitively test any networking equipment without highly repeatable lab settings. Everyone’s home is different, too, with different floor plans and network conditions to contend with.

To test the Archer BE800 to the best of my abilities, I ran an experiment comparing the router to a single Deco X60 Wi-Fi 6 unit. One at a time, I connected each router in the same position on my upstairs office desk. Using the Ookla Speedtest, I measured internet connectivity in several rooms. To simulate a real-world setting, I also had a 1080p Kayo stream running on a separate device, while other people in the house continued browsing social media.

Downstairs, where the network connection is typically patchiest, I measured readings from the front study room, the kitchen, and the living room. Afterwards, I ran tests upstairs in the bedroom and then in the office, next to the router.

An included WPS button streamlines the process of connecting devices to a new network. Image: Chris Button.

Once I tested each device, I swapped the router over and repeated the tests using the same devices. I don’t have any Wi-Fi 7-compatible devices, but used an iPhone 15 Pro and the Asus Zenbook Duo laptop, both of which are Wi-Fi 6E-compatible, to measure the 6GHz band separately from the 5GHz band.

Straight off the bat, without even looking at the data, I observed two things. One, a mesh network makes one heck of a difference in a multi-storey home. It had been a while since I went without a mesh network, so seeing the iPhone chug through tests downstairs with a single Deco unit was eye-opening. Secondly, not all networking technology is made equal. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and the Zenbook Duo house Wi-Fi 6E tech, but the laptop dealt with congestion and latency far better than the phone.

Results

Onto the actual results, the upload speeds were fairly consistent, given that my plan only goes up to 20Mbps. The iPhone’s recorded download speeds were 60% higher on the 5GHz band when connected to the Archer BE800 compared to the Deco X60. Switching over to the 6GHz band, it was more than 60% faster again, peaking at 210Mbps. The gulf between 5GHz on the Deco versus 6GHz on the Archer was substantial, with the iPhone 160% faster on the latter, peaking at 210Mbps.

Router Network band Average download speed (Mbps) TP-Link Deco X60 (single unit) 2.4 / 5GHz 60.93 TP-Link Archer BE800 2.4 / 5GHz 97.57 TP-Link Archer BE800 6GHz 158.67 iPhone 15 Pro results.

With the Asus Zenbook Duo, the results were more consistent, indicative of the laptop’s stronger network technology. Between the Deco and the Archer’s 5GHz band, the laptop recorded 5% faster download speeds. This increased by nearly 5% again on the 6GHz band, peaking at 270Mbps – technically faster than what my internet plan advertises.

Router Network band Average download speed (Mbps) TP-Link Deco X60 (single unit) 2.4 / 5GHz 237.35 TP-Link Archer BE800 2.4 / 5GHz 251.47 TP-Link Archer BE800 6GHz 263.24 Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) results.

What this shows is that even existing devices that don’t support Wi-Fi 7 benefit from a more powerful router. Your mileage will vary based on each device, with some equipped with better networking cards than others. Regardless, the TP-Link Archer BE800 produced good results, even in the less-than-ideal testing conditions of a multi-storey home.

Who is the TP-Link Archer BE800 for?

Early tech adopters will get the most immediate use out of the TP-Link Archer BE800. There’s a lot to like about Wi-Fi 7 technology, although it will take a while to get the complete benefit.

Future-proofing your home Wi-Fi network is a totally valid reason to pick this router up. Even if you’re yet to own a Wi-Fi 7 device, you’ll still see better speeds and an improved connection quality versus older technology.

At nearly $1,000, it’s an investment into future-proofing your home network. As more devices adopt the latest wireless protocol, the yields will increase over time. Not everyone needs to upgrade immediately, but the Archer BE800 teases a not-too-distant future of better Wi-Fi than ever.

