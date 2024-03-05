TP-Link Archer GE800 Wi-Fi 7 router prioritises your online games

Wi-Fi routers come in all shapes and sizes, but it’s the gaming-centric models that stand out the most. Case in point, the new TP-Link Archer GE800 Wi-Fi 7 router, which looks as flashy as its advertised performance.

Joining fellow Wi-Fi 7 routers like TP-Link’s Archer BE800 and Deco BE85 devices, plus the Netgear Nighthawk RS700S, the Archer GE800 promises faster speeds and a more reliable connection. With support for 2.4, 5, and 6GHz network bands, the GE800 supports fast speeds of up to 19Gbps.

Although even the best NBN plans in Australia won’t threaten those speeds, it’s still a handy way to distribute bandwidth to multiple devices simultaneously. Wi-Fi 7 technology uses technology like Multi-Link Operation (MLO) to enable dual connectivity between the 5GHz and 6GHz bands for compatible devices. Plus, the 6GHz band is twice as wide as that found in Wi-Fi 6E routers, providing 320MHz channels that act as a wider highway for information to pass without congestion.

What makes the TP-Link Archer GE800 a gaming router?

What makes this router a gaming router? Other than its eye-catching design laden with RGB lighting, there are several tools aimed at improving online gaming performance.

Among the Archer GE800’s myriad ports, including two 10Gbps and four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports, one is dedicated to gaming devices. Assigned to one of the 2.5Gbps ports, it prioritises traffic to any plugged-in device, like a console or computer. Anyone else could stream or download to their heart’s content – it won’t impact the gaming device’s network connection. It perhaps would’ve come in handy when I tested the PlayStation Portal, a device improved by hardwiring your PS5.

Elsewhere, the Archer GE800 is said to accelerate performance across gaming activities to help reduce latency when a cabled connection isn’t possible. Via the Tether app, you can also access the Game Panel, a dashboard that provides real-time network information, RGB controls, and game acceleration tools.

Outside of the game-specific features, the TP-Link Archer GE800 also supports VPN connectivity across your devices. You can also set up your own media server courtesy of a USB 3.0 port.

For all of these premium features, you’re paying $1,299 for the TP-Link Archer GE800 in Australia. It’s out now across various retailers, including Amazon, The Good Guys, and Officeworks, with more information available on the TP-Link website.

Wi-Fi 7 technology is still fairly new, hence the price tag, which is slightly more than the non-gaming Archer BE800 router. More Wi-Fi 7-compatible devices are expected to launch throughout the year, making routers like this a future-proofing investment.

TP-Link also teased that a slightly lower-spec Wi-Fi 7 gaming router is also on the way. Named the Archer GE650, the upcoming router supports an 11Gbps total bandwidth, adding to the expanding range of Wi-Fi 7 routers.

