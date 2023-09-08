360-degree Ultimate Ears Epicboom speaker is loud & durable

Logitech’s Ultimate Ears audio range recently added to the ever-growing portable speaker market with its latest device: the Epicboom. True to its name, it’s built to be a loud and bassy speaker that can cop a beating.

Taking the form of an oval-shaped speaker, the Epicboom is a beefy 1.9kg unit equipped with a 4.6-inch woofer to produce its big 360-degree sound. It also uses an internal microphone to automatically adjust EQ settings to suit its surroundings. Announced at almost the same time as the new $799 Sonos Move 2 portable speaker, the $499.95 Epicboom seems aimed at people who want loud tunes but don’t need all the smarts and Wi-Fi capability of a Sonos device.

Although it doesn’t appear to support stereo sound by itself like the Move 2, the Epicboom can pair with other Ultimate Ears speakers like the Boom 3, Megaboom and Hyperboom for a bigger soundstage. There’s no mention of connectivity with the pint-sized Wonderboom 3 speaker, however, as the smaller speaker only connects with other Wonderboom 3s.

From left to right: Boom 3, Megaboom 3, Hyperboom, Epicboom.

Regardless, the Epicboom packs a punch in its portable package and is capable of taking one, too. It has an IP67 rating (the Sonos Move 2 is only IP56), meaning it can withstand dust, dirt, splashes, and even float in water, handling submersion for up to 30 minutes at a time.

Ultimate Ears Epicboom features and connectivity

With up to 17 hours of playtime on a single charge and a 55-metre Bluetooth range, the Epicboom is for both outdoor and indoor use in equal measure. For anyone running a phone on Android 8.0 or newer, you can use NFC to tap and pair your device with a single touch. While this means Android users avoid sifting through menus, iPhone users have to go through the conventional pairing process.

Supporting the launch of the new speaker is the newly updated Boom app. It offers expanded EQ presets while letting you make adjustments to suit your preferences. Examples provided by Ultimate Ears include cranking up the bass for parties, adjusting for vocal media like podcasts, and using the new Deep Relaxation mode for yoga and meditation sessions.

Sustainability is always a big talking point, something that Ultimate Ears factored in throughout the Epicboom’s manufacturing. The speaker uses a mix of recycled polyester fabric and a minimum of 59% post-consumer recycled plastic as part of its design.

Available on the brand’s website and various retailers on 25 September, the Epicboom comes in two colour variants: Cotton White with Lipstick Red accents, and Charcoal Black with Lime accents. Also, many of you will be happy to note that the speaker uses a USB-C connection, in another welcome victory over Micro USB.

Read more audio tech news on GadgetGuy