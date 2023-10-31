Apple’s new MacBook Pro M3 range puts other laptops on notice

At the heart of Apple’s “Scary Fast” event was its faster and more efficient M3 chips. Alongside a new 24-inch iMac, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops are the first to benefit from Apple’s M3 silicon. Here’s the lowdown on why they are even more capable than ever.

M3’s many benefits

In a nutshell, the M3 is a more significant upgrade than the M2, largely because of the new 3-nanometer technology used to build it. This allows more transistors to be squeezed into the same space as its predecessors, resulting in greater performance. Also, more work can be done using less energy, so the M3 boasts incredible efficiency gains over M1 and M2 and Intel-based laptops.

The 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros will also be the first on the market to sport Apple’s massively uprated GPU (graphics processing unit). This uses Dynamic Caching to allocate the use of local memory in real-time so only the exact amount of memory needed is used.

The GPU also gets new hardware rendering tech, meaning that both Mesh Shading and Ray Tracing are computed by the chip, rather than in software. These features enhance the performance of intensive 3D and animation tools as well as high-end 3D games.

There’s also a bump to maximum memory with the M3 Max supporting up to a massive 128GB of unified memory, which opens up desktop-class workflows for high-end applications.

And just in case two monitors weren’t enough, the new GPU can support up to 4 external monitors, along with the laptop’s screen running simultaneously.

Lastly, Apple has also rated the M3 models with up to 22 hours of battery life. Nothing on the market, it seems, can compete with this much battery life while sustaining maximum performance at the same time.

MacBook Pro M3 hardware and design

Apart from the new capabilities that the M3 brings, there doesn’t appear to be much by way of changes to the MacBook Pro’s design or other hardware. We’ve asked Apple if these laptops have an updated thermal design, battery size or other tweaks, and will add these details if so.

However, there are a couple of smaller changes. First, there’s an updated Liquid Retina XDR display with a 20 per cent brighter SDR screen mode of 600 nits. Next, there’s a new Space Black to join the Silver case colour. This looks absolutely amazing and very ‘stealth’, and Apple has even used special coating to reduce the appearance of fingerprints, which is something that the Midnight colour on the MacBook Air suffers from.

Performance claims

While we wait for review units, Apple has provided some performance comparisons with older M1 and Intel-equipped MacBook Pros:

The 14‑inch MacBook Pro with M3 is up to 60 per cent faster than the 13‑inch MacBook Pro with M1.

Units with the M3 Pro chip produce even greater performance, thanks to more unified memory, and now up to 40 per cent faster than the 16‑inch model with M1 Pro.

New MacBook Pros with the top-end M3 Max are 2.5x faster than the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max and up to 11x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro model.

MacBook Pro M3 price and availability

The 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros come in M3, M3 Pro or M3 Max configurations, depending on your budget and what you want to accomplish with them.

Starting today, the new MacBook Pro is available for order on Apple’s store. Deliveries and in-store availability begin on 7th November.

14-inch MacBook Pro M3 starting prices:

M3: $2,699

M3 Pro: $3,499

M3 Max: $5,599

16-inch MacBook Pro M3 starting prices:

M3 Pro: $4,299

M3 Max: $5,999

Read more laptop news on GadgetGuy