You may have seen the news recently that the way NBN Co charges for wholesale internet is changing. Without getting too bogged down by details, it means faster internet plans will cost less for internet service providers (ISPs), while some slower plans will cost more. Aussie Broadband is one of the first ISPs to confirm revised prices for customers, with changes to its NBN internet plans coming into effect soon.

As of 21 November 2023, prices of Aussie Broadband plans change for both residential and business customers. It’s good news for users who download and stream lots of data every month because high-speed plans will actually be cheaper. Unfortunately, slower NBN plans will cost more, with Aussie Broadband blaming the Connectivity Virtual Circuit charge.

For some, the price changes mean potential savings of up to $240 annually. Meanwhile, some people will pay an extra $72 over 12 months. It adds even further pressure to the many Australians paying more for phone plans.

Here are the new prices coming into effect soon. Note that these reference the unlimited data plans. Depending on your needs, you may be able to save some money by customising your plan to include a data cap.

Aussie Broadband plans

Each of the NBN plans up to and including the 50/20 speeds will cost an extra $6 per month. The 50Mbps download and 20Mbps upload plan is one of the most common, which will soon cost $85 each month, up from $75.

Source: Aussie Broadband.

Aussie Broadband’s 75/20 plan remains at $89, while everything above gets a discount. Both the 100/20 and 100/40 plans shave $4 a month, now costing $95 and $105 respectively. Bigger price drops come to the 250/25 and 1000/50 Aussie Broadband plans. $10 cheaper than before, the 250/25 monthly tier drops to $119. With the biggest discount, the 1000/50 plan’s new price lands at $129, a $20 saving on the previous monthly price.

We’ll keep an eye on how other ISPs follow suit in an effort to help you find the cheapest NBN plans in Australia.

