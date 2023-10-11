Laptop docks and hubs are a handy addition to any workstation, but not all of them are created equal. Belkin aims to address this with two new devices that use the fast Thunderbolt 4 technology: the Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock, and the Connect Thunderbolt 4 5-in-1 Core Hub.

As helpful as it is that more devices are using USB-C technology, it doesn’t necessarily mean that all of them support high speeds. Thunderbolt 4 – which uses the same-shaped connector as USB-C – is a guarantee of fast transfer speeds and is widely compatible with high-resolution displays. Pioneered by Intel, Thunderbolt is a high-speed connection interface capable of handling displays, power, and data transfer all through a single cable.

Considering that laptops only have limited space for ports, it’s helpful to use a dock that houses all of your connections. In many cases, it enables you to connect more external devices to your laptop than by using the on-device ports alone.

Connect Pro & Core Hub Thunderbolt 4 docks

The Belkin Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock houses a whopping 12 ports including the following:

2x Thunderbolt 4 ports (1x Upstream, 1x Downstream)​

2x HDMI 2.0​

1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 (Supports USB-C PD 3.0)​

2x USB-A 3.1​

2x USB-A 2.0​

1x SD card 4.0​

1x Gigabit Ethernet​

1x 3.5mm Audio Combo​

It supports power delivery up to 90W, so you can charge your laptop, phone, and just about any portable smart device. With a Thunderbolt 4-compatible MacBook or laptop plugged in, you can get up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds between storage devices.

Connect Pro Core Hub

Photo and video professionals who frequently work with large files are among the major beneficiaries here, as is anyone who’s established good backup habits with external media. Expanded external display support is another big benefit of Thunderbolt 4, with the Connect Pro supporting up to three monitors for supported laptops, two 4K displays at 60Hz, or a single 8K screen at 30Hz.

If you don’t need the full array of connectivity options, Belkin’s Core Hub might be more your speed. It has four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB-A port while outputting up to 96W of power delivery.

Release date and price

Out now across tech retailers and Belkin’s online storefront, the Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock costs $499.95, and the Connect Thunderbolt 4 5-in-1 Core Hub costs $299.95. You can also pick up an additional Thunderbolt 4 cable for $79.95.

As more devices adopt Thunderbolt 4, everyone benefits from greater connectivity. It means higher speeds, more display options, and enhanced charging capabilities. Hubs and docks like these also mean you only need to plug one cable into your laptop, making it easier to set up your workstation and generating less clutter. A win-win for all involved. Intel recently revealed an even faster Thunderbolt 5 technology, although it’ll be a while until we see it used widely.

