Belkin Qi2 chargers and an auto-tracking phone stand revealed

Mobile accessories powerhouse, Belkin, has just announced a full range of Qi2 devices and more at CES 2024, with something for most people.

You might not yet have heard of Qi2, the latest open wireless charging standard from the Wireless Power Consortium, but if you use wireless charging for your devices, it’s about to make a huge difference to how you charge.

If you’re familiar with Apple’s MagSafe chargers, it uses a similar idea, with magnets helping you line up your device and the charger so you never again have to wake up to a dead battery because you were half asleep when you tried to line up your phone and the charger.

Belkin adds Qi2 wireless charging to its range

Adding to the chargers shown at IFA last year, the star of the line-up is the Qi2-enabled BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand. It’s basically the BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 MagSafe charging solution, but now with Qi2. It has a Qi2 charger for a phone, an Apple Watch charger, and a spot at the bottom to wirelessly charge AirPods (or any other compatible device for wireless charging).

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Magnetic Stand. Image: supplied.

What makes the Qi2 3-in-1 Charging Stand different to the BoostCharge Pro (aside from the Qi2 compatibility) is that the phone part of the stand and swivel to sit at different angles. It’ll release in Australia in March 2024 and will cost $229, the same as the MagSafe model.

As well as the Qi2 charger for home use, there’s also three new Belkin Qi2-enabled BoostCharge Pro Magnetic Power Banks for people to take on the road with them. Available in 5K, 8K and 10K sizes, the three power banks allow you to charge wirelessly as well as wired, and they have a little flip out stand, so you can get a similar effect as the Qi2 3-in-1 Charging Stand, even when you’re travelling far from home (not to mention watch videos on the plane at just the right angle).

With a Q2 2024 release window, the pricing for the power banks is as follows:

5K: $99.95

8K: $119.95

10K: $149.95

Wired charging also gets an upgrade

For those that prefer their charging to be fast, wired, and with a more compact charger body, there’s the new BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN 200W. As the name implies, it has four ports. The top two ports individually each have a max output of 140W, or if you plug two+ devices in you can get 200W total. The 3rd and 4th ports each have a max individual output of 60W.

Most encouragingly, Belkin seems willing to back their BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN 200W charger, with the spec sheet saying that as part of the 2-year Belkin Connected Equipment Warranty “if your device is damaged by an electrical charge while properly connected to the charger, Belkin will repair or replace it up to a value of $2500US/€2000/£1500.” That’s pretty good, in addition to your Australian Consumer Law rights. The GaN charger will be available soon for $189.95

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 4-Port USB-C GaN 200W charger. Image: supplied. Belkin Stand Pro. Image: supplied.

In addition to the chargers, Belkin has also just announced the auto-tracking Stand Pro, the world’s first Apple verified Works with DockKit accessory. As the name implies, it’s a stand that will automatically track you as you move around the room to always keep you in the frame of the iPhone camera. It’s designed for content creators, and (presumably) people who like to pace in Zoom meetings. It’s coming soon for $299.95.

