Expect to see faster wireless chargers in the new year, as Belkin showed off its first Qi2 accessories at IFA 2023 in Berlin.

For a while now, Qi has been the universal wireless charging standard across a range of portable devices, mainly smartphones. Instead of plugging your phone directly into an outlet, you only need to align and place the device on a charging pad. Commonly used in modern cars, power banks, and separate wireless charging devices, Qi is a convenient way to keep your device’s battery topped up.

Up to now, Qi has been much slower at charging than its cabled variant. Depending on the specific device, it’s limited to a rate of between 5 and 15W. For comparison, the Samsung S23+ and S23 Ultra support up to 45W charging speeds via cable. Other Android devices support even faster cabled charging speeds, like Oppo’s Reno 10 67W SUPERVOOC technology. With Qi wireless charging, not every device supports the full 15W speed on offer, either, which is something the Qi2 protocol aims to address.

Belkin Qi2 wireless chargers get you to 100% quicker

Two of the devices Belkin revealed at IFA 2023 are confirmed to use the new Qi2 technology. One is the BoostCharge Convertible Qi2 Wireless Pad to Stand, a versatile charger you can alter the configuration of to suit your needs. You can place it on your desk in a vertical stand formation, securing your phone in place magnetically, to charge it during video calls or watching videos without craning your neck.

The other Qi2 Belkin charger is a BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 device that provides 15W wireless charging for Qi2 devices, plus 5W wireless charging for tech using the older Qi protocol. Both of these chargers are MagSafe compatible, meaning they will work with recent Apple devices in addition to compatible Android gear. Also revealed was the BoostCharge Pro Universal Easy Align Wireless Charging Pad, an aptly named accessory that provides up to 15W of wireless charging. As its name suggests, this charger has a big target-like circle that helps you align your device for optimal charging.

The 3-in-1 Qi2 charger supports a USB-C dongle for fast charging newer Apple Watch models.

One of the big benefits of Qi2 is that it should hopefully reduce confusion over wireless charging speeds. For example, you can charge recent iPhones using Qi chargers, but it was previously limited to 7.5W speeds unless it was specifically MagSafe, which would then enable 15W charging. With Qi2, any compatible device should benefit from 15W wireless speeds, and it’s expected that the iPhone 15 will support Qi2 in addition to Apple’s proprietary MagSafe technology. This checks out with the messaging from the Wireless Power Consortium (the organisation behind Qi) at CES earlier this year, which outlined the new magnetic technology used in Qi2 charging devices.

Aside from the Qi2 chargers, Belkin also announced a 140W four-port GaN wall charger with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, plus a hybrid 25W wall charger and 5,000mAh power bank in one device. Other devices from the brand include the Connect 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Hub, the made-for-work SoundForm Adapt Headset, and the SoundForm Inspire Kids Headphones.

Australians can expect Belkin’s latest range of gear to arrive in early 2024, along with specific price details closer to launch. In line with the company’s sustainable strategy, all of the new devices will use post-consumer recycled plastics, like many of its products since early this year.

