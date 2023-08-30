IFA 2023: everything you need to know about the home tech expo

Showcasing the latest in consumer tech and home appliances from the likes of Samsung, LG and Sony, IFA 2023 throws open its doors in Berlin this week.

Now in its 99th year, IFA – or Internationale Funkausstellung – is Europe’s biggest technology show. This year it has attracted 2059 exhibitors from 44 countries and expects 180,000 visitors from around the globe.

When is IFA 2023?

IFA 2023 runs from Friday 1 September to Tuesday 5 September, covering 130,000 square metres at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds. The exhibition is open to the general public, unlike technology trade shows such as CES in Las Vegas.

Hosting more than 150,000 people each year from more than 130 countries, it’s one of the biggest displays of consumer and home technology in the world. Last year’s event saw the reveal of several eye-catching pieces of technology, including the customisable LED LG MoodUP fridge and Lenovo’s smart glasses, while Samsung demoed its sustainable smart home platform.

What’s expected this year?

While IFA has a heavy focus on the home, handheld devices look set to steal the spotlight this year.

One of the most anticipated announcements at IFA 2023 is the likely global launch of the Honor Magic V2, a foldable smartphone that was first unveiled in China earlier this year. Other rumours say we might see the introduction of a flip phone from Honor.

Huawei also has a history of announcing the European availability of handsets at IFA, so it’s another one to watch closely.

Meanwhile, Sony is expected to unveil the Xperia 5 V compact flagship smartphone at its IFA 2023 keynote, following on from the launch of the Xperia 5 IV at IFA last year.

As for Samsung, it recently unveiled a swag of new mobile gear in Korea, but is expected to reveal the AI-powered Samsung Food app at IFA 2023. Its features range from recipe discovery and storage to meal planning, cooking and content sharing.

South Korean rival LG is expected to focus on its LG Home Energy Platform and Universal UP Kit as part of its “Net-Zero House“, focused on an environmentally conscious lifestyle. It’s also possible we could see new TV and screen innovations from the two South Korean tech giants.

Other vendors to keep an eye on at IFA 2023 include Asus, Lenovo, HMD/Nokia, Sennheiser, Ecovacs, and Garmin.

