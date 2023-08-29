IFA 2023: New LG appliances aim to reduce your power bill

Sustainability continues to be a driving factor among major home appliance brands, with LG revealing its latest range of energy-efficient appliances it’ll show at IFA 2023.

After showing how it’s making appliances more accessible for more people, LG will also demonstrate what it calls the “Net-Zero House” at the massive trade show in Cologne, Germany.

Included in the tech company’s upcoming range is a new front-load washer and dryer combo, a bottom-mount fridge and freezer, a dishwasher, plus a new InstaView oven. Among each new appliance is a renewed emphasis on saving energy while maximising performance.

“Designed to be energy efficient, LG’s home appliances support households to save energy, reduce their utility costs and lower their carbon footprint,” Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company said. “We will continue to leverage our industry-leading core technologies to create products that make people’s lives better with less impact on the planet.”

LG Net-Zero House appliances push sustainability forward

As the appliances have only recently been shared with the world, we don’t yet have Australian details for any of them, like pricing or local energy efficiency ratings. If it’s anything like the LG MoodUp fridge that was shown at last year’s IFA, it’ll get another showcase at the following year’s CES before arriving on local shores.

What we do know, however, is that the upcoming appliances do carry high energy efficiency ratings according to the standard used by the European Union. For example, each appliance carries an A-grade rating or higher, indicating low power consumption relative to other products on the market.

As is the trend currently, AI technology is among some of the notable features. Both the washer and dryer have AI cycles you can choose, aimed at removing the guesswork behind which settings you should choose. We recently tried out Samsung’s spin on the technology, finding that AI wash cycles do a pretty good job, although there’s room for improvement when it comes to drying.

Smart home connectivity is also a big part of LG’s future vision via its ThinQ app. Between the likes of LG and Samsung building smart technology that gives you live energy efficiency data, and Hisense bringing its ConnectLife platform to Australia, a lot of companies recognise consumer demand for appliances that reduce your power bill.

We’ll let you know as soon as we get local details about the new LG home appliance range. For now, the company will show a glimpse at IFA 2023 starting on 1 September 2023.

