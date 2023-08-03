Oppo Reno 10 5G adds telephoto portrait lens in decent upgrade

Out now in Australia, the Oppo Reno 10 5G brings a new 3D curved design made for a more comfortable grip, while adding a telephoto portrait lens to its camera array.

Shipping with Oppo’s ColorOS 13.1 Android wrapper, the Reno 10 5G enters the market as a mid-range handest aimed at creators who take photography seriously. A successor to the Reno 8, Oppo’s latest entry makes several internal and external upgrades to further refine the phone in the crowded Android space.

At a price of $749, the Oppo Reno 10 5G faces some strong competition. For a similar price, other highly regarded handsets include the Google Pixel 7a, the Motorola Edge 40, and the Samsung Galaxy A54. Attention-grabbing features like the extra portrait camera and fast charging might hold the Oppo phone in good stead as it hits retailers.

What does the Oppo Reno 10 5G improve?

Compared to the Reno 8, the new model does a few things differently. For starters, it adds a third camera sensor to the rear: a dedicated telephoto portrait lens. Wielding a 32MP IMX709 sensor, this lens enables 2x optical zoom for snapping portraits at a 47mm focal length, which should be nice for photographing people and generating a pleasant depth of field.

Another improvement the Oppo Reno 10 5G introduces over its predecessor is a larger and smoother display. It supports 120Hz refresh rates, up from the Reno 8’s 90Hz, while the screen sits at a generous 6.7 inches. Oppo also highlights its “3D micro-curved” body that makes the phone look slimmer while sitting nicer in your hand.

Fast charging is a big selling point of Oppo’s phones, and the Reno 10 5G is no different. This model supports 67W SUPERVOOC wired charging, taking roughly 47 minutes to get to 100%. Plus, the Battery Health Engine technology helps retain battery longevity over time.

I’d argue that the most important aspect is that the Reno 10 5G continues Oppo’s stylish line of iridescent colour options. Sure, there’s Silvery Grey if you want an understated phone, but the flashy Ice Blue is where it’s at.

Silvery Grey looks nice but Ice Blue is right there, come on.

Oppo Reno 10 5G specifications

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G Mobile Platform Storage 256GB

Up to 2TB via MicroSD Memory 8GB Operating System ColorOS 13.1 based on Android 13 Display 6.7ʺ AMOLED 3D Curved Screen

20.1:9, 2412 × 1080, 394PPI

120Hz refresh rate

Brightness: 500nits(typ.), 800nits(outdoor), 950nits(HDR) Dimensions 185g

162.43mm × 74.19mm × 7.99mm Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Bluetooth low energy

Wi-Fi 6/5

WLAN 2.4G / 5.1G / 5.8G

Dual nano SIM

Supports NFC

Supports IR Remote Control Network bands GSM: 850/900/1800/1900MHz

WCDMA: Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19

LTE FDD: Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28A/28B/66

LTE TDD:Bands 38/39/40/41

5G NR: n1/n3/n5/n7/n8/n20/n28A/n28B/n38/n40/n41/n66/n77/n78 Battery and charging 5000mAh battery

67W SUPERVOOC wired charging Camera Main: 64MP, 1/2ʺ OV64B image sensor, ƒ/1.7 aperture

Telephoto portrait: 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW sensor, ƒ/2.0 aperture

Ultra-wide: 112° 8MP IMX355 sensor, 1/4ʺ, ƒ/2.2 aperture

Front: 32MP , OV32C image sensor, ƒ/2.4 aperture Price (RRP) $749 Official website Oppo Australia

Release date and price

You can pick up Oppo’s latest phone direct from the brand’s website, which also comes with an included pair of $299 Enco X wireless earbuds Screen Care. This latter offer refers to Oppo’s 12-month program where the company will replace a damaged screen once at no extra cost within a year of purchase. Other retailers to stock the Reno 10 5G include JB Hi-Fi and Officeworks, which also include the same headphones bonus.

Mid-range Android phones tend to offer a lot of decent features for a reasonable price. If the specs are anything to go by, then the Oppo Reno 10 5G might be a decent option among its competitors.

