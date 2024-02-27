Sleek Oppo Reno 11 F 5G is slimmer, tougher, and brighter

Expanding on its powerful camera phone range, Oppo revealed the Reno 11 F 5G at MWC 2024 overnight.

An extremely slim and lightweight phone, the Reno 11 F 5G is even lighter than last year’s Reno 10 5G model: 177 grams versus 185. Otherwise, it shares much of the same DNA as the older phone, including a smooth 120Hz AMOLED 6.7-inch screen, a 5,000mAh battery, and a triple-camera array on the rear.

It even uses the same MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and 8GB of RAM, including an additional 8GB of virtual memory when needed.

Oppo Reno 11 F 5G: same but different

Although similar in many ways, the Oppo Reno 11 F 5G has several improvements across the board worth noting. Other than its lighter build, the phone’s display takes up more space, reducing the bezel to just 1.47mm on each side. Plus the screen is brighter, peaking at 1,100 nits compared to 950 on the Reno 10.

Interestingly, Oppo has opted to change up the cameras this time around. A 64MP main camera remains, as does the 112-degree 8MP ultra-wide camera featured on the Reno 10. Instead of a 32MP telephoto lens with a 47mm focal length, the Reno 11 F 5G employs a 2MP macro sensor for up-close photos.

Arguably the biggest camera upgrade comes in the form of 4K video recording coming to the 32MP selfie camera. Previous Reno phones in Australia have only had 1080p selfie video capabilities.

Despite the slimmer form factor, the Oppo Reno 11 F 5G is tougher. Rated at an IP65 level of durability, it withstands dust without trouble, and holds up against forceful water splashes. Getting caught in heavy rain shouldn’t cause any issues, although you still won’t want to submerge the phone in liquid.

Oppo sure does make nice-looking phones. Image: supplied.

On the software side of things, the phone will ship with ColorOS 14, Oppo’s version of Android. Included with the custom software is File Dock, a way of quickly accessing content between apps. Pairing with the dock is Smart Touch, which lets you take screenshots and then copy visuals or text directly into File Dock for easy reference. Like other phones, you’ll also be able to remove subjects from backgrounds in images simply by long-pressing. It then creates a transparent PNG you can edit however you see fit.

Confirmed for an Australian launch in the coming months, the Oppo Reno 11 F 5G will be available in either Palm Green or Ocean Blue colours. There’s no set price yet, however. As an indication, the Reno 10 5G launched at $749 last year.

New sub-$100 wireless earbuds

Alongside the latest phone, Oppo also announced the Enco Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. Priced at a reasonable $99, the earbuds support Dolby Atmos when paired with an Oppo phone.

Image: supplied.

Equipped with dual microphones, the Enco Buds 2 Pro use AI technology to filter out background noise, helping you sound clearer during phone calls. They’re advertised to last up to eight hours on a single charge when listening to music, stretching out to 38 hours with the included charging case.

Available in Australia starting on 1 March, you’ll be able to grab the affordable earbuds from Oppo’s website. Although they may not have active noise cancellation like many of the best headphones, it’s perfectly reasonable for the low asking price.

The new mobile tech on the way adds to the brand’s fast start to 2024, having already launched the Oppo A79 5G and A18 phones. Recently crowned the fourth best-selling phone company in the world by the IDC, Oppo seems to be doing pretty well for itself.

