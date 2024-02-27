Alongside a new slimline phone at MWC 2024, Oppo also shared a prototype of the Air Glass 3, a pair of lightweight augmented reality (AR) glasses aimed at bridging devices in a convenient wearable format.

Oppo described its glasses as “assisted reality” due to the device’s ability to source and display information without needing to pick up your phone. Air Glass 3 connects to Oppo phones running on ColorOS 13 or higher, accessing the company’s AI large language model (LLM), AndesGPT, to drive its assistive features.

Looking like an ordinary pair of glasses, the Air Glass 3 weighs 50 grams, which Oppo claims is lighter than any other device of its kind. Squeezed into the AR glasses is a tiny projector that uses Micro-LED technology to produce imagery up to 1,000 nits of brightness.

Also housed in the frame are speakers that are said to deliver better audio quality than previous iterations. They’re also designed in a way that keeps audio confined to the wearer so people can’t eavesdrop on your phone calls.

What can the Oppo Air Glass 3 do?

AI continues to be a hot topic among tech companies, with the Air Glass 3 no exception. Via the Air Glass app, the glasses pair with compatible phones via Bluetooth. Afterwards, you can use touch sensors located on the frame to control various features.

Once set up, you can use a built-in voice assistant to make search queries and chat with the LLM. Against the backdrop of the recent Apple Vision Pro launch in the US, Oppo positioned the wearable’s lightweight form factor as the future of extended reality. The world’s fourth best-selling smartphone company suggested that smaller designs are needed for the technology to take off.

Aside from burgeoning AI features, the Air Glass 3 also displays information at a glance, including the time, images, and music playback information. Some of the features planned for the future sound genuinely helpful, like the teleprompter tool.

As it’s just a prototype, don’t expect the specs to arrive on our shores anytime soon. Regardless, it’s an interesting look at the future of AR that doesn’t need a massive headset to enjoy.

