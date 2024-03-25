Sweet Oppo A18 deal pays for your SIM plan

Want to save on both a new phone and your monthly bill? A new deal from Konec Mobile means you can grab an affordable Oppo A18 from Officeworks and get a nice discount on a plan at the same time.

Live now, any Oppo A18 bought at Officeworks comes with a Konec $25 Essential Mobile Plan at no extra cost. The plan comes with 22GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts over a 30-day cycle.

Adding further value to the deal, enabling auto-recharges takes 50% off the first three recharges. So, instead of paying $25 every 30 days, it’s just $12.50. Mind you, $25 for 22GB is pretty decent value regardless.

Konec Mobile is one of multiple mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in Australia. MVNOs don’t have their own mobile network infrastructure, they instead sell access to networks supplied by either Telstra, Optus or Vodafone. Konec sells prepaid SIM plans via Telstra, reaching roughly 98.8% of Australians.

Oppo A18 deal adds more value to an affordable phone

Launched last month, the Oppo A18 is a $219 entry-level phone with a fairly bright “Sunlight Display”. Not only is it bright among similarly-priced phones, but it’s also quite smooth, reaching a 90Hz refresh rate.

Performance-wise, the Oppo A18 handles the basics as you’d expect from a phone around $200. It’s not a raw power machine, but its big and bright display, coupled with a long battery life, makes it a reasonable budget pick. Especially if you want an easy-to-read phone while outdoors. Its IP54 dust-proof and water-resistant design is also a nice benefit that not many phones include in this price range.

A great thing about prepaid SIM plans is that you’re not locked into one option until the end of time. If you find that Konec’s plan doesn’t fit your needs, you can always check out the cheapest SIM plans to find one that does.

