$99 Oppo Enco Buds 2 Pro make wireless headphones affordable

Affordable and feature-packed, the Oppo Enco Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds have arrived in Australia.

First revealed alongside Oppo’s new Reno 11 F 5G phone, the Enco Buds 2 Pro cost just $99, making them one of the more affordable wireless headphones on the market. While they may not offer the sheer breadth of features seen in some of the best headphones, Oppo’s new buds cost $300 less than the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro.

While it means no active noise cancellation, there’s still a fair bit to like. On the inside are large 12.4mm audio drivers, designed for good sound quality across both high and low frequencies.

Oppo Enco Buds 2 Pro: true wireless for less

Depending on your musical preferences, the Enco Buds 2 Pro supports three preset EQ profiles: Balanced, Bass, and Bold. If you already have an Oppo phone, you also get Dolby Atmos support and access to the Dirac Audio Tuner to further customise your listening experience.

Two built-in microphones also let you take hands-free calls via on-device touch controls. Oppo uses a technology it calls “AI Clear Call Algorithm”, designed to maximise voice clarity and remove unwanted background noise.

Good news for exercise enthusiasts too: the earbuds have an IP55 rating, meaning they’re both dust and water resistant, so sweat won’t be a problem. The earbuds also support low-latency transmission, using the recent Bluetooth 5.3 standard.

Oppo claims that the Enco Buds 2 Pro lasts up to eight hours when listening to music, and four hours’ worth of calls. When combined with the included USB-C charging case, the battery life reportedly works out to be a total of 38 music-listening hours or 20 hours on calls before you need to plug in.

Out now in Australia via the Oppo store, the Enco Buds 2 Pro comes in a sleek Granite White finish locally. In a market filled with expensive premium wireless headphones, it’s good to see the technology reach a wider audience at a more affordable price.

